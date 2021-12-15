Learn About 5 Tokens With Upside Potential That Are Related To The Metaverse That Cost Less Than $ 0.1 By CoinTelegraph

Admin 28 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 19 Views


© Reuters. Learn about 5 tokens with upside potential that are related to the metaverse that cost less than $ 0.1

The metaverse was a booming sector of the blockchain industry when December rolled in imposing widespread and unrestricted losses that subtracted approximately $ 500 billion from the total cryptocurrency market capitalization.

Since metaverse tokens had been building capital steadily since late October, it was only natural for investors to take advantage of it to take profit, causing the sector to post even more severe losses than other industry segments.

The top three tokens tied to the metaverse, (AXS), Decentraland (MANA), and The Sandbox (SAND) have racked up losses of 31%, 34%, and 32%, respectively, since the beginning of December. For comparison, () and (ETH), the two main cryptocurrencies in the market, have registered losses of 18% in the same period.

Read the full article on Cointelegraph

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

IBM and Samsung promise a never-before-seen breakthrough in transistor design

The semiconductor crisis does not stop manufacturers, who are already planning how to get out …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved