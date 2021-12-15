Learn About 5 Tokens With Upside Potential That Are Related To The Metaverse That Cost Less Than $ 0.1 By CoinTelegraph



© Reuters. Learn about 5 tokens with upside potential that are related to the metaverse that cost less than $ 0.1



The metaverse was a booming sector of the blockchain industry when December rolled in imposing widespread and unrestricted losses that subtracted approximately $ 500 billion from the total cryptocurrency market capitalization.

Since metaverse tokens had been building capital steadily since late October, it was only natural for investors to take advantage of it to take profit, causing the sector to post even more severe losses than other industry segments.

The top three tokens tied to the metaverse, (AXS), Decentraland (MANA), and The Sandbox (SAND) have racked up losses of 31%, 34%, and 32%, respectively, since the beginning of December. For comparison, () and (ETH), the two main cryptocurrencies in the market, have registered losses of 18% in the same period.

Read the full article on Cointelegraph