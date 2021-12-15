Learn about 5 tokens with upside potential that are related to the metaverse that cost less than $ 0.1

The metaverse was a booming sector of the blockchain industry when December rolled in imposing widespread and unrestricted losses that subtracted approximately $ 500 billion from the total cryptocurrency market capitalization.

Since metaverse tokens had been building capital steadily since the end of October, it was only natural for investors to take advantage of it to take profit, This caused the sector to post even more severe losses than other segments of the industry.

The top three tokens linked to the metaverse, Axie Infinity (AXS), Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) have accumulated losses of 31%, 34% and 32%, respectively, since the beginning of December. For comparison, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two main cryptocurrencies on the market, have registered losses of 18% in the same period.

Promising projects, still in development, with a small market capitalization, suffered even greater shocks. Taking advantage of the situation to research them and study their use cases and true potentials can generate exciting future profit opportunities.

But it’s always important to remember one of the most important and underrated commandments in the cryptocurrency market: DYOR (do your own research) – do your own research.

1. UFO Gaming (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO), which calls itself a “dark metaverse”, is a decentralized gaming platform based on the Ethereum blockchain that is building a multi-chain ecosystem to host various play-to-earn games.

Its developers promise to seek alliances with traditional gaming companies to build what has been called the UFO Mothership gaming launch pad.

In this metaverse, each game will be like an independent planet. As in their more famous counterparts today – The Sandbox and Decentraland – the purchase of land in the form of NFTs is a central element of the “dark metaverse” economics. In the future, this land could be used to build the infrastructure of the planets, such as virtual NFT stores, galleries of collectibles and markets for the purchase and sale of native NFT of the games.

UFO Gaming has two differentiating elements that justify its rapid growth since its launch four months ago. Unlike most GameFi platforms, UFO Gaming promises to build a more visually complex and immersive 3D metaverse than most current projects.

Another reason for attention is that, although it is based on the Ethereum blockchain, its multi-chain architecture promises to contemplate games of various genres and styles based on other first and second layer networks.

UFO Gaming’s native token is UFO and owning some units of it is essential so that players can interact with the platform. UFO has shown similar price action to the other tokens in the metaverse since the announcement that Facebook would be renamed the Meta, shifting its focus towards building the metaverse.

On November 25, UFO Gaming’s native token hit an all-time high of $ 0.00005592 after a roughly 300% rise in a month. Since then, it has entered a downtrend reproducing the macro behavior of the market and today it is trading at USD 0.00002054, 63% below its historical maximum price, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

UFO monthly performance. Source: CoinMarketCap.

2. Starlink (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) is a metaverse that promises its users individual or collective adventures through the cosmos through various games that promise to bridge the gap between the traditional gaming industry and blockchain technology and the play to earn model.

Like UFO Gaming, Starlink is conceived as a game launch pad that will house a complete ecosystem for users and creators to live AAA gaming experiences. Its team of designers and developers brings together experienced professionals from studios such as Disney, Lionsgate Entertainment, Lucasfilm, Pixar and the LEGO group.

Navigating the space of Starlink will make it possible to visit planets, discover space stations, build and upgrade spaceships, conquer and trade digital assets in the form of NFTs.

The STARL Market will be a space to exchange and trade NFT items used in virtual space adventures. Users will be able to sell their own creations, purchase items to customize their avatars, space vehicles, and virtual buildings, and explorers will be able to trade in treasures found during expeditions through the metaverse.

STARL is the native token of the protocol and is necessary to intermediate all the transactions carried out on the platform. It had been falling since late November and the market’s downward movement in early December deepened its losses.

It is currently trading at $ 0.00003219, which is an intraday devaluation of 11.3%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

STARL monthly performance. Source: CoinMarketCap.

3. Radio Caca (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) combines various fields of DeFi (decentralized finance), NFT, and play-to-earn games into a metaverse under construction. Its developers are anonymous, but they are backed by the Chinese giant of the technology conglomerate Tencent.

What’s more, Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, has launched an NFT (Maye Musk Mystery Box) collection through the platform. Inside the “boxes”, the user has access to NFTs that unlock content in the universal game metaverse (USM), in which RACA is used as the native currency.

The project developers promise that the Universal Metaverse will be a 3D universe in which users will be able to acquire and cultivate land, build experiences on their properties, and create or participate in various games.

In early November, the platform launched its market. In less than a month, daily trading volume surpassed $ 100 million and total sales amounted to more than 3 billion, according to a report by BSC News.

Also in November, RadioCaca’s first NFT game was released. “Metamon” quickly reached the 50,000 daily user mark and is now ranked 19th in Dapp Radar’s NFT game rankings. In addition, the volume of transactions on the platform has grown 215% in the last 30 days.

Despite this, RACA has consolidated a strong downward trend since November 14, when it reached an all-time high of $ 0.01189. Today it is trading at USD 0.002478, accumulating a devaluation of 79% in the last 30 days. With a market capitalization reduced to USD 450.45 million, only in the last 24 hours the RACA token has devalued by 21%.

RACA monthly performance. Source: CoinMarketCap.

4. DEAPCoin (DEP)

The company Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd, is a company based in Singapore that is positioned as the forerunner of a new entertainment culture that combines fun with the economic incentives of Blockchain technology. For this, the developers of the platform claim to have created a system to protect the intellectual property and copyrights of the creators.

The DEAP Coin ecosystem is made up of a platform for games and manga in NFT format, titled “PlayMining”, whose ideal is “play your life”, an exclusive market to trade with the NFTs used in “PlayMining”, and DEP, the platform’s native utility token.

In April of this year, DEAP Coin had more than one million registered users, most of them from Asian countries. Especially in Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Taiwan, markets where games to win are quite popular.

The main functions of the DEP are the intermediation of the operations carried out in the platform market, the payment of transaction fees and the exploitation of the decentralized financing features offered by the protocol.

DEP also hit its all-time high in the last week of November, when it hit $ 0.09213. Since then, it has fallen 56% and today is trading at $ 0.04904. In the last 24 hours, however, it has appreciated 3.75%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Monthly DEP yield. Source: CoinMarketCap.

5. Bloktopia (BLOK)

Bloktopia is a metaverse built in the shape of a 21-story skyscraper in honor of the total supply of 21 million Bitcoins. The creators’ proposal is for it to become a center of experiences through immersive 3D environments and virtual reality whose aesthetics are reminiscent of the classic science fiction film “Blade Runner: the android hunter”.

The platform’s native currency, BLOK, acts as an access key to this futuristic metaverse. Its inhabitants are known as Bloktopians. Bloktopians will be able to generate income by owning real estate, creating and participating in “play-to-earn” games, selling advertising, forming networks of common interest, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

As in Decentraland or The Sandbox, the ownership of virtual spaces is the engine of the Bloktopia economy. More than just a game, it is a complete metaverse for socializing.

With a different price action than the main tokens of the metaverse, BLOK reached its all-time price high still in October, shortly after the creation of the Meta. At that time it was trading at $ 0.1777. However, it then declined steadily to hit $ 0.06106 early Tuesday morning.

Throughout the day, BLOK has been rallying and is currently posting an intraday high of 10.5%, trading at $ 0.06907, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

BLOK monthly performance. Source: CoinMarketCap.

