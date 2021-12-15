Less stress on the Berlin subway thanks to a cannabis-flavored ticket

To travelers anxious about the covid crisis or Christmas shopping, the Berlin transport directorate (BVG) proposes this week an edible ticket flavored with cannabis oil, which allows you to “swallow the stress”

“Those who want to experience Christmas in total relaxation, do it with us, the BVG. And for additional relaxation, we have found a means: a good drug” explains in a video presentation the BVG, which runs buses, trams and subways In Berlin.

Its “cannabis ticket”, which is offered until Friday, has been designed to combat “Christmas nerves,” explains the company, which regularly makes this type of spectacular communications

The ticket valid for the whole day – of 8.80 euros (10 dollars) – is composed of edible paper impregnated with a light layer of cannabis oil, “at most three drops”, BVG specifies

Upon expiration of its 24-hour validity, it can be consumed and “as (…) it does not contain psychoactive substances (…)” the oil is “totally harmless to health” and “perfectly legal,” adds the company.

The decision has been amusing on social networks: “now you can also ‘be blown away’ with the BVG,” joked a netizen.

The operation has nothing to do with the debate on the legalization of cannabis – the new German government plans to approve its sale in authorized stores – says the BVG, which needs to be “against any form of drug use.”