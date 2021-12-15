Lewis Hamilton, knighted by Prince Charles

Prince Charles recognized the sporting career of pilot Lewis Hamilton and knighted him at Windsor Castle

Lewis Hamilton, who was on the verge of achieving his eighth world title, was knighted (Sir) by Prince Charles in recognition of his sports career.

Lewis Hamilton was knighted (Sir) by Prince Charles in recognition of his sports career. Getty Images

Hamilton, who was opting to surpass Michael Schumacher in world titles, gave up the championship in the final race in Abu Dhabi, in a thrilling final lap against the Dutchman Max Verstappen.

The British pilot was crowned this Wednesday at a ceremony held at Windsor Castle, in which he was present with his mother.

Hamilton is the fourth Formula One driver to be knighted, behind Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart, and the first while still active.