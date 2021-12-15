Lewis Hamilton prepares to receive his knighthood at Windsor Castle

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to receive his knighthood this Wednesday at Windsor Castle, just days after losing the 2021 title to Max Verstappen in a controversial final.



The 36-year-old Hamilton was included on the Queen Elizabeth II honors list after winning her seventh championship last year, tying Michael Schumacher at the top of the all-time record.

The Briton, who received the Order of the British Empire in 2009 a year after winning his first championship, has won more races and added more pole positions than any other driver in Formula 1 history.

Hamilton failed to clinch an eighth title last Sunday (which would take him to his specialty record) after wrapping up a thrilling battle with Verstappen of the Netherlands. The duel lasted all season and was defined in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

A safety car in the final stages of the race and a restart on the final lap gave the victory (and the title) to Verstappen.

After hugging Verstappen and congratulating him, Hamilton did not appear before the media after the race. His Mercedes team protested the result before the regulator of this sport, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Hamilton will likely face the media on his first day as Sir Lewis as he is scheduled to attend the FIA ​​Awards Gala on Thursday, marking the end of the motorsport season.

It is tradition that the top three in the championship standings attend the event, and Hamilton is expected to do so accompanied by his teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished third and is preparing to leave Mercedes.