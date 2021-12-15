Liga MX Femenil: Amazonas and Monterrey will play the Final

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City





They did not miss the appointment, Rayadas was installed in the Final of the Apertura 2021 in Liga MX Femenil. After Tigres Femenil did his thing by eliminating America with a 5-1 aggregate, those led by Eva Espejo also did the same. They had some problems, but they managed to end the illusions of Female Atlas.

This is the fifth time that the Clásico Regio defines a champion of pink football. All the previous ones have been won by the felines and in this campaign they seek to continue growing their history with a three-time championship and the fifth star of the Amazons.

It was in the Guard1anes 2020 when the last Final between both templates, the third in a row in this rivalry and dominance of the two North projects in the Liga MX Femenil.

The Royal Finals

Two of the four finals between felines and Striped they have decided on criminal. The first was in the Clausura 2018 after a 4-4 aggregate and the strength of the UANL’s 4-2 on penalties.

The second happened in the G2020 with 1-1 on aggregate for the 3-2 feline triumph. The End of C2019 Tigres won it 3-2 and a tournament later the Monterrey team was able to snatch the cup from the university girls with 2-1 that allowed them to celebrate in the BBVA.

Medina VS Mirror

Rayadas comes from the hand of the coach who seeks to excel before the experienced Roberto Medina.

Espejo arrived at the Sultana del Norte for this campaign after his passage with Pachuca. Is the first coach in be crowned in women’s soccer With the League Cup 2017 at the helm of the Hidalgo squad and it is the one that has been closest to doing it also the Liga MX Femenil when they played the first League Final in A2017, but fell to Chivas.

For its part, Medina is the one with the most experience as DT with a career in women’s football from National Teams. Has won two titles by way of consecutive since your arrival at UANL from A2019 and for this semester it could become three-time champion.

What happens if they tie in the Finals?

If both teams are tied in the Grand Final aggregate at the end of the 90-minute Round, Penalties will be taken to define the champion team.