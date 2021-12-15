Lili Estefan publishes her first photograph with Vicente Fernández, dates from 1995

Lili estefan Through Instagram he has made public his first photograph with Vicente Fernandez, and this is an image dating from 1995. Next to the image the conductor of The fat and the skinny wrote: “My first photo with Don Chente # 1995 during a recording of #SabadoGigante #tb #delbauldelosrecuerdos #chentesiguesiendoelrey ”.

It should be remembered that Lili Estefan is a close friend of Alejandro Fernández, “El Potrillo” by Don Chente.

The pain of her friend after the death of the last great charro in Mexico has also filled her with pain and for this she joins in prayers for his family: “Praying a lot for Doña Cuquita and the rest of the family.”

Lili shared this thought along with the video in which Alejandro, Vicente and Doña Cuquita can be seen next to Don Chente’s coffin. In the video the following description reads: “This is how Doña Cuquita blessed all the people who were aware of the health of her husband #VicenteFernandez 🙌🖤🕊✝️ Blessings and strength for you.”

The public, as well as Lili Estefan herself says: “#Don Chente we will love you forever.” In The fat and the skinny, program led by Lili and Raúl de Molina They have remembered the singer’s passage through this famous Univision entertainment show.

Read more:

This is how Lili Estefan’s Christmas decoration looks like according to Thalía

Joe Biden and Beyoncé mourn the death of Vicente Fernández

This was the great love story of Vicente Fernández and Cuquita