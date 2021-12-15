Luis Gerardo Méndez assures that he spoke with his father, who died of Covid-19

After being infected with Covid-19, the doctor Luis Gerardo Hernández, actor’s father Luis Gerardo Mendez, died in March of this year at age 65.

However, now that the actor is promoting the Paramount Plus series ‘Los Enviados’, where he plays a priest and doctor, Luis Gerardo assures that he needed to build an important part of his character despite the fact that he had the example with his family because they have all been doctors, and in an interview with the program ‘Todo para la Mujer’, he began to tell, “I needed to build this part of how you deal with what you cannot explain, assuming that I am very skeptical too”.

This is how Luis Gerardo had a conversation with a friend who is also an actress and convinced him to visit a shaman to contact his father, “In the process of preparing this, it was the death of my father and a friend said to me, ‘You should see a child that I know who is very impressive, who will serve you for your character, if you don’t believe in that, maybe tell you something about your father or not but hey, because of your character ‘”, he counted.

And he continued talking about what his experience was like in which he refused to believe and confessed that he spoke with his father for an hour, “I had a couple of sessions with this person and I’m not going to get into that discussion because we don’t have that much time, but what I’m going to tell you is that practically I had a conversation with my father for an hour, he told me things that there was no way anyone else would know, that it was very revealing and weird and surreal“.

Luis Gerardo confessed to having the recordings of that talk because he wanted to verify that everything was real, “I have the conversations recorded because I just wanted to share it with more people and tell me, if I’m suggesting myself or is it real and people told me, ‘it sounds like your dad’ So in some way, that experience helped me understand the series from another place to this character “he explained.

The actor confessed that the more years go by, the more he questions himself about life and discovers new things in which he did not believe or did not know, “I am super skeptical, I do not believe in these things, they are bullshit and then things happen to you in life that have no explanation that make you question things a little more. I think that at least it happens to me, the older I am, the more I realize that I know less things “, ended.