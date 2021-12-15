Lupillo Rivera tells how was the day that Vicente Fernández was surprised by tattooing his name

Lupillo Rivera is one of the many admirers of Vicente Fernández and fortunately he made it known to him in life.

In an interview for the program “Hoy”, the American confessed that his love for Chente has been so great that he decided to tattoo the logo with which the Mexican used to shoe his horses. “VFG” were the letters that identify the interpreter of “Las Mañanitas” and these were the ones that Lupillo wanted to mark on his skin.

“If I got a tattoo that is the one with [Vicente Fernández] He shod his horses, the VFG, and I had the joy of showing him and talking with him. It was cured [sorprendió] because I think, I don’t know, maybe no one had ever gotten a tattoo of him“Lupillo said in the morning of Televisa.

For Jenni Rivera’s brother, Vicente was always a Mexican idol that marked his life and was a source of inspiration for his music.

“For me Vicente Fernández has always been the idol of Mexico. Without disrespecting Pedro Infante, Javier Solís, Jorge Negrete. My dad always played his music for me. For me it has been a joy, a blessing to have met him, to have shared the stage with him ”, he said.

But not everything was rosy, the member of the Rivera dynasty confessed that Chente scolded him a few times. “I have very nice memories of him; several scolded as well. And he will always be the great exponent of rancher musica ”, he stated.

Although the label asked them on several occasions to make a song with Chente, Lupillo confessed that he never dared because he did not feel worthy of doing a duet together.

“For me he was always a teacher. So, as a student, I said ‘you are the teacher and my respects’. The truth would never have encouraged me to do a duet with him. The label asked us for several and I did not [quise]. It is a true respect ”, revealed the American.

Let us remember that Vicente Fernández died this past December 12 after being hospitalized for at least three months in a hospital in Jalisco. The singer had suffered a fall at his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos” located in Guadalajara, for which he had to undergo emergency surgery. Since then, he has been in intensive care.

Despite the fact that these last weeks he had been showing improvements, Chente relapsed due to a strong inflammation in his airways.

The Fernández dynasty is very affected by the physical departure of the musical icon but despite this, they claim to feel at peace knowing that Chente is no longer suffering in the hospital.