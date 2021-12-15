Malcolm X murder convicted sues New York state

New York. One of the two men mistakenly jailed for decades for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X on Tuesday sued New York State for at least $ 20 million in damages.

Muhammad A. Aziz was acquitted last month by a US judge who acknowledged that he had been the victim of a judicial error. “Those responsible for depriving me of my freedom and for depriving my family of a husband, father and grandfather should be held accountable,” Aziz, 83, warned in a statement.

He also notified New York City that he plans to sue her for $ 40 million unless they reach a settlement within 90 days. His lawyers announced that they will file similar lawsuits on behalf of the family of Khalil Islam, the second man wrongly convicted and who died in 2009.

For more than half a century, the official record held that three members of the nationalist group Nation of Islam, whom Malcolm X had given up shortly before he died, the iconic leader was shot when he arrived to speak at a lectern in a Harlem room.

Aziz, Islam and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, were convicted in 1966, although authoritative voices have long questioned their guilt. Halim, now 80 years old and released from prison in 2010, confessed to the murder, although he always maintained the innocence of the other two defendants.

In 2020, the case was reopened following the release of the Netflix documentary series “Who Killed Malcolm X?” The 22-month investigation conducted jointly by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and attorneys for the two men found that prosecutors, the FBI and the New York Police Department withheld evidence that likely would have led to their acquittal.

Aziz was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1966, although he was released in 1985. Also sentenced to life imprisonment, Islam was released in 1987. New York Judge Ellen Biben granted the exonerations of Aziz and Islam on November 18 in response to an outbreak of applause in the courtroom.

The investigation did not identify the real killers or offer an alternative explanation for the crime. Born Malcolm Little in 1925, Malcolm X became one of the most influential civil rights leaders of the 20th century alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

