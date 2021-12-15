Malcolm X murder convicted sues New York state

One of two men mistakenly jailed for decades for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X It sued New York state on Tuesday for at least $ 20 million in damages.

Muhammad A. Aziz was exonerated last month by an American judge who he acknowledged that he had been the victim of a judicial error.

You may be interested in: Son of former president of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli, pleads guilty in the US to corruption

“Those responsible for deprive me of my freedom and deprive my family of a husband, father, and grandfather they should be held accountable, “said Aziz, 83, in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

Too notified New York City that it plans to sue her for $ 40 million unless they reach a settlement within 90 days.

His lawyers announced that pto file similar lawsuits on behalf of Khalil Islam’s family, the second man wrongly convicted and who died in 2009.

For more than half a century, the official record held that three members of the black nationalist group Nation of Islam, whom Malcolm X had given up shortly before he died, the iconic leader was shot when he arrived to speak at a lectern in a Harlem room.

Aziz, Islam and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, were convicted in 1966, although authoritative voices have long questioned his guilt.

Halim, now 80 years old and released from prison in 2010, confessed to the murder, but he always maintained the innocence of the other two accused. In 2020, the case was reopened following the release of the Netflix documentary series “Who Killed Malcolm X?”

Read here: WHO warns omicron variant expanding at unprecedented rate

The 22-month investigation conducted jointly by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and attorneys for the two men found that prosecutors, the FBI and the New York Police Department withheld evidence that likely would have led to his acquittal.

Aziz was sentenced to life in prison in 1966, but was released in 1985. Also sentenced to life in prison, Islam was released in 1987.

New York Judge Ellen Biben He granted the exonerations of Aziz and Islam on November 18 to an outbreak of applause in the courtroom. The investigation It did not identify the real killers or offer an alternative explanation for the crime.

Born Malcolm Little in 1925, Malcolm X became one of the most influential civil rights leaders of the 20th century alongside Martin Luther King Jr.