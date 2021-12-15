Mandatory mask in New York due to increased infections

Faced with a winter spike in Covid-19 transmission, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the use of the mask will be mandatory in all indoor public places unless a vaccination certificate is required to enter. Hochul said the decision to wear the mask is based on the seven-day case rate and the increase in hospitalizations. New York imposed that rule early in the pandemic, in April 2020, which lasted for more than a year.

The new rule, which also applies to staff, will be in effect from Monday through January 15, when a reevaluation will take place.

“We are entering a period of uncertainty and we can either contain the broadcast or lose control,” Hochul said at a public event in New York City.

States with similar mask standards include Washington, Oregon, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada, and Hawaii.

New York recorded more than 68,000 positive tests in the seven-day period ending Wednesday. The peak is highest in parts of the north of the state, where 75% of COVID deaths have occurred in hospitals since August. “We are heading in an upward direction that does not seem sustainable to me,” said the governor.