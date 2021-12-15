Manuel Mijares: they revealed who could be the singer’s new partner

Photo: Instagram / @ oficialmijares

Despite the constant rumors that Lucero and Mijares would reconcile and resume their relationship, Manuel Mijares He made it clear that it was a complete lie and last weekend, the singer was seen with who would be his new partner, the businesswoman: Lupita de la Vega

According to the column published by Franco Tirador, from the newspaper Record, Mijares maintains a relationship with Lupita de la Vega, Alejandra’s sister, who is the owner of the Braves of Juarez, and with whom she was also seen previously during the Big prize of Formula 1.

“What a surprise I got when I saw the Soldier of Love celebrating with the Qatari Ambassador in our country, and above all that I confirmed what I had already seen months ago at the F1 Mexican GP: that Mijares has a relationship with Lupita de la Vega, Alejandra’s sister, owner of Bravos, who has already sent my ex-friend Álvaro Navarro to fly, who became president of the border club thanks to his ex-sister-in-law ”, wrote the columnist.

Lupita de la Vega She is the daughter of one of the wealthiest businessmen in Mexico, who also has a large number of companies distributed throughout the country such as: Border warehouses (Del Río, Supperette and Oasis convenience stores), La Vega real estate, Altec purification (Alaska Water), Alpic operator (Dominos Pizza) and Petrol gas stations; besides the soccer team from Braves of Juarez that drives his sister Alejandra.

Lucero and Mijares They were one of the most popular couples of the 90s, and after marrying in 1997 in a highly media event, they formed a family of two children. However, the couple decided to divorce in 2011. Despite that, both had a friendship relationship.

In the online program of Omar chaparro On YouTube, the comedian questioned the singer about wanting to go back in time and fix the relationship with Lucero in the section called “La chupo, la canto o la tales”, where Mijares replied: “We are very well like this, life is marking you roads and you are enjoying it, the joke is that we are in this life to enjoy, this is how life commanded it and the truth is that perhaps the same career suddenly did not help“

“Suddenly she was making a novel, and I was making an album somewhere else, things happened like this and I think we handled it in the best way for the good of the children and blessed be God, we did it well and we got along well” , the interpreter of The privilege of loving.

Finally, the 63-year-old singer added during another interview with Yordi Rosado where he was also questioned about his current relationship with “La Novia de América”, Mijares replied: “When you love someone and you know that they are happy, you feel good …She would like to see me happy, content, as I like to see her”.

The couple recently appeared on the reality show The Challenger, where it was shown that the couple still share a friendship relationship and where they proved to be one of the most mature couples in the world.

