Mara Patricia Castañeda responded to the attacks exclusively with her ex, Vicente Fernández Jr .: “Nobody knows anything”

Mara Patricia Castañeda was one of the many elements of the entertainment press that followed the coverage of Vicente Fernández’s death, his tributes, the religious ceremony and the charro’s funeral procession. But nevertheless, the journalist was harshly criticized on social media for allegedly ‘profiting’ from her position.

And it is that it was at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, where the family gathered at the end of the massive mass celebrated at the VFG Arena, who fired the charro in an intimate and private burial to which some 80 people entered.

Mara Patricia was the only reporter to be able to access the venue to obtain statements from Vicente Fernández Junior, what for some people, like the presenter of Come the joy, Anette Cuburu, It was thanks to the fact that the journalist is the ex-wife of the also singer that they gave her access to live with the family.

“They let a person in because she is his ex-wife, because she is part of the family, nothing more, but they are telling them that the entrance is there,” said presenter Anette Cuburu in an on-air broadcast.

Faced with this type of point, the interviewer of his YouTube channel At Mara’s house responded, but first highlighted that the coverage “It was a very rough and time-consuming job for all of us, but I think we showed Don Vicente the affection that we all had for him as a press ”.

In a meeting with the media, the journalist from Televisa thanked the Fernández family for considering it to give important notices to all the waiting reporters “because when the plans changed they told me that if I could tell my colleagues they were there ”.

Mara also recounted the impact caused by the news that Mexico woke up to on Sunday, December 12: “I couldn’t believe it and so far I can’t believe it. I saw him a year ago, when the matter of photography, and he asked me to go interview him, I did not ask him for the interview. To see him and then never see him again … I had to be with Cuquita when they raised the coffin and it was something that you do not give credit. So far I still think that he went on a long tour and that at some point he will return. I can’t believe it yet, I don’t believe about Carmen. I saw him strong, however, he fought with life and in the end he fought for his life “, he added about the death of the interpreter of Law of the hill Y Divine women.

About the controversy that arose after her exclusive interview with her ex-husband, Mara Patricia argued:

“I found out about those kinds of comments later, because you also do things because it’s instinct. They said to me: ‘How did you come up with?’ It’s not that it occurred to me, it’s that I knew we were on the air and we had to nurture a program. And as we did in the old guard: we taught the microphone. Vicente stood up, Gerardo, Alejandra, Mariana, the aunts, and Don Vicente’s personal doctor stopped. (…) I did not know what facilities there would be, I did not speak to help me, it was an instinct“.

“When the gate happened, I saw that Vicente got on and was saying something that they were going to open, so I went over to see what he was saying. At that the police hit me on the chest because they already know, there are blows and how I fall, and coincidentally Vicente turned around at that moment and said: ‘She does pass.’ We were both … him with his pain and I with work. Then they let me in, the cameraman passes by and the police close the door ”.

Regarding the alleged facilities he received for being the Jr.’s ex-wife, he added: “When a relationship ends, how can the relationship with the family look good or not. Nobody knows anything “.

