Maradona Cup FC Barcelona vs Boca Juniors: The Maradona Cup, another is that Sergio Dest does not count for Xavi

ORA friendly match should not be the basis for drawing conclusions from anything or anyone, but when it isno evidence that points to the same hypothesis is that s can be considered as relevant.

The hypothesis is that Sergio Dest does not count for Xavi in ​​Barcelona. The evidence: the new coach who has led the team for seven games, counting the Maradona Cup against Boca, and Dest only started in three with Arabia, but only played 90 minutes in a relevant one, against Betis.

Dani Alves, Who can debut until January after his signing a few weeks ago, arrived as a reinforcement for the same position of Dest and had his first opportunity to step on the green in this duel. Nor is Koeman, who was the one who brought the American. And what happened in Arabia is not the best omen either.

None of the usual headlines with Xavi were on the court before the xeneizes. In addition to Alves, Neto, Dest, Eric Garca, Lenglet, Balde, Riqui Puig, lvaro Sanz, Coutinho, Demir and Ferran Jutgl were on the court. Of them, only Lenglet has been among the regulars. Iaki Pea, Araujo, Comas, Guillem, Akhomach, Matheus, Mingueza, Mika Mrmol, Nico and Gavi went to the bench. Ter Stegen, Piqu, Frenkie de Jong, and Busquets were not even among the substitutes, not to mention multiple injuries (Dembl, Pedri, Ansu Fati).

There was no point in risking the regulars and Dest was not considered for this ‘protection’. The rumors of exit go up for this market, in which the culs want to sell to make money. Dest is one of those They will have higher value and are on the exit ramp. The Maradona Cup aims at that.