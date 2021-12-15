Medical file revealed that Vicente Fernández collapsed in seven days

Vicente Fernández spent his last days between operations and transfusions to try to survive. Unfortunately, he did not succeed, according to information released by Record.

According to TV Notes, the Charro de Huentitán had to be operated on to place a pacemaker, in addition to four blood transfusions.

According to the aforementioned media, Fernández had malnutrition, anemia and a lung did not work well, as well as Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Similarly, it was revealed that the expense in the hospital was more than 13 million pesos.

“By December 11, they had undergone procedures to decompress his spinal canal, his neurons, nerve fibers and nerve coverings were completely damaged; He also had respiratory tract infection, acute chronic kidney failure, anemia, malnutrition, and severe thrombocytopenia, which is a condition that resulted from his bone marrow disorder.

“Fortunately, Vicente had insurance for major medical expenses, although I don’t know how much they had to pay, because the bill amounted to more than 13 million pesos, just for daily hospital consultations, more studies, therapies; Although this situation was never a problem for the family, the important thing was that he was well, “revealed a source for TV Notes.