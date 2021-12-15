Medicine as a risk profession: Health decides

Gabriel del Pozo, Secretary General of CESM; and María José Campillo, Secretary of Finance and Services of CESM.

Nightlife and the risk of contact with biological agents are the two arguments that have been used since the State Confederation of Medical Unions (Cesm) to consider Medicine as risk profession. Although it is a long-standing claim, it was this month when the union began the procedures to transfer its request to the Ministry of Health.

And it is that the department of Carolina Darias is the only way that the doctors have to change their consideration as a risk group, without the possibility of going to court and convinced of meeting all the requirements necessary for it.

Said declaration as risk work would allow medical professionals toaccess full pension in case of early retirement, or what is the same, avail themselves of the application of article 206 of the new pension reform that exempts all these employees from the reducing coefficients in case of early withdrawal.

Administrative silence

Health remains silent for the moment and “does not seem to be for the work of listening to doctors”, in the opinion of María José Campillo, Secretary of Finance and Services of Cesm.

Although it recognizes that it is a “not easy” process, the union hopes that the ministry will make a “positive” decision as soon as possible or at least accept hold a meeting where to address this issue. “We are waiting for a favorable response because it is something to which we are entitled,” he explains, although there are still no appointments set in the next calendar.

In case of taking too long, they do not rule out join forces internationally. “On the bad side, we have organizations that are above the national ones that we can turn to if things go wrong.” Even so, it is a later option “that should be studied calmly.”

At the moment, in Spain they have the backing of the Collegiate Medical Organization that, for a year, has championed the same cause and the different proposals of the general unions to be able to reduce the retirement age as the employees of passive classes and avoid penalties of any kind.

Up to what age can a doctor do night shifts?

On paper, Cesm defends reasons such as the contact that professionals maintain with biological agents of risk 3 and 4, with the risk of causing serious illness in the worker and without the possibility of accessing effective treatment in the case of the latter. In practice, this translates into the exposure that health workers have “every day” to diseases such as Hepatitis, Salmonella or in the last year and a half and in a massive way, Covid-19.

A risk situation that is also supported, according to Campillo, by the accident and mortality figures collected among health sector employees in recent years and during the crisis, with more than 125 professionals deceased because of the virus. “We don’t have to look any further. This already shows the risk we are running.”

The union also adds a second argument, which is the fact of carrying out shifts at night and that would be an impediment to the profession as age increases. “The logical thing is that when they arrive at a certain age they do not meet certain mental and physical conditions to be able to be 100 percent working “, clarifies Campillo, when speaking of these two processing routes” endorsed by legal advisers and experts in occupational health. ”

However, the documentation presented is the first step in a process that ventures complex, without stipulated legal deadlines, given the large number of inquiries and reports that Health must collect with the help of other ministries. “It may take a month or 5 years”says Campillo, after promising that they will continue to insist at all costs, although without mobilizations, until the pandemic situation “improves.”

The current lack of doctors also acts as a pressing element. “What cannot be is that when you do not want to improve the conditions so that there are doctors, you do not allow those who remain to have no rights,” he denounces.