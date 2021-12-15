Messi message to Agüero for his retirement: ‘I love you very much friend, I am going to miss you very much’ | Spanish League

Sergio Agüero announced on Wednesday his decision to leave football for health reasons, after 43 days of that chest pain he felt during a match with FC Barcelona and which ended up being a cardiac arrhythmia so delicate that it requires total rest.

Kun said goodbye to the courts through tears and now, after seeing the message from his close friend Lionel Messi, he has surely cried again.

An extensive message, full of affection and complicity, dedicated the 10th of Argentina to him: “Practically a whole career together, Kun … We lived very beautiful moments and others that were not so, all of them made us unite more and be more friends And we are going to continue living them together outside the field, “he said, in a publication with photos of both, almost since they were children in his team.

“With the great joy of lifting the America’s Cup so little ago, with all the achievements you achieved in England … And the truth is that now it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you like the most because of what happened to you. Surely you will continue to be happy because you are a person who transmits happiness and those of us who love you will be with you. Now a new stage of your life begins and I am convinced that you will live it with a smile and with all the illusion that You stick to everything, “he added.

What will not happen is the end of the Messi-Agüero relationship. It did not happen even when Kun arrived happy FC Barcelona and could not play with the left-hander, who had to leave, also in tears, the club of his entire life. It will not happen now: “All the best in this new stage !!! I love you very much, my friend, I am going to miss a lot being with you on the pitch and when we get together with the National Team”, concluded Messi.