Miami Mayor Explains Why He’s Bullish About Bitcoin Mining In Florida

In August 2021, the US held the majority of the world’s average monthly hashrate share for Bitcoin. As a natural extension of this, different US states are vying for a larger slice of the Bitcoin adoption pie, be it Bitcoin mining or Bitcoin on the balance sheet.

During an episode of The What Bitcoin did podcast, Peter McCormack spoke with Miami Mayor Francis Suárez to learn more about Miami’s energy scene.

I, “mine” and myself

For his part, Suarez made it clear that he was optimistic in bringing Bitcoin miners to the Sunshine State. He said,

“… Here in this country, we have a huge opportunity to, you know, get a bigger share of the Bitcoin mining market, of which I am a huge advocate. I think what people don’t understand, made a big ESG problem [Environmental, Social, and Governance] which is a totally false problem. “

Suarez also pointed out how Bitcoin mining could solve the problem of electricity surplus and waste in different parts of the United States. Arriving on the Miami electricity scene, he claimed that the city was “Predominantly nuclear” in terms of energy sources.

Still, it’s important to note that Florida itself consumes more than seven times the energy it produces. On the other hand, the Sunshine State is only second in electricity production, behind Texas.

On a power trip

The phrase nuclear “renaissance” is quite popular when talking about cleaner ways to mine Bitcoin, and Suarez was also a supporter of the word. However, he briefly accepted that nuclear waste was a topic to think about. He concluded,

“If you really invest and allow nuclear power companies to stay ahead, you can do it extremely safely.”

Adding to his argument, Suarez proposed that the Bitcoin mining industry could bring jobs to rural America. He explained,

“So, you know, there is the idea that Bitcoin is something that will just help, you know, some kind of elite or people in urban areas, and this is creating jobs, what I call a technological-industrial revolution, in the U.S. , which can generate a lot of prosperity not only in urban areas, but also in rural areas ”.

Not very good”

The mayor of Miami may be optimistic, but another country that allowed Bitcoin miners in is starting to feel the rush. In November, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reportedly admitted that the country was experiencing power outages and that a decision would have to be made regarding a nuclear power plant.

Going through local reports Tokayev was far less satisfied with the prospect of exploring nuclear power than his American counterpart.

