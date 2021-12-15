Micaela Lehrer opened the door for Foglocons money to go to tax havens | Politics | News

The money was left in the hands of two companies from the British Virgin Islands, after a long journey through other jurisdictions and several international banks.

The money that the Global Construction Fund (Foglocons) gave to the Quito businesswoman Micaela Lehrer Alarcón went through banks of Panama, United Kingdom, Germany, Santa Lucia Island, New York and Florida. Around the same time, she contributed to the campaign of Rafael Correa and Jorge Glas in the 2013 presidential elections. Later, she settled in Miami, where she maintained companies and properties.

Lehrer was a shareholder and manager of Inmobiliaria Comercial y de Negocios Inconeg SA This company obtained on January 7, 2013 a contract to provide doors to Fogoclons, the Ecuadorian subsidiary created by Álvaro Pulido Vargas, partner of Álex Saab Morán (both accused in the United States of money laundering). These were to be sent to Venezuela for the prefabricated houses of the Housing Mission of the Chavista government. The amount was $ 4.3 million.

Almost at the same time that this contract was signed, the route of the money began to be traced for the advance of $ 1.76 million that Foglocons had to pay to Inconeg.

A key actor was Pedro Cornejo I cried, an Ecuadorian lawyer who is currently a fugitive due to another money laundering process through the Sucre system, known as the Pifogardens case. Within this, the Prosecutor’s Office accused Micaela Lehrer, who is also a fugitive, as she benefited from more than $ 7 million.

Cornejo began processing in January 2013 two screen companies (offshore) with the Panamanian study Mossack Fonseca (MF). These documents are part of the Panama Papers, one of the leaks of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), shared with Diario EL UNIVERSO.

The companies were registered in the British Virgin Islands, where it is impossible to know the identity of the owners. The one was called Colonsworth Estates Corporation and its final beneficiary was Lehrer; and the other was called Aureline Holding Ltd. and its final beneficiary was Cornejo. MF registered them on January 3, 2013, with 50 thousand shares of one dollar each in the name of one of its companies, ATC Administrators Inc., and appointed its representatives. Cornejo appeared before the MF subsidiary in Quito as a lawyer for the Quito businesswoman, who had paid zero income tax (IR) between 2006 and 2012, the last year she filed a statement.

To complete the procedures, Lehrer, who was close to turning 30, presented his passport expiring in May 2018 and the certificate of his checking account at the Territorial Bank. He also pointed out that it had been candidate for alternate national assembly member in 2009 by list 24. This list was from the Municipalist Movement Alliance for National Integrity.

Cornejo explained to the MF office in Quito why he needed to create both companies with this message: “both Aureline and Colonsworth are vehicles to receive payments on behalf of Inconeg (…), in order to avoid entering flows to Ecuador and then pay 5% ISD”, That is to say, the Tax on the Outflow of Foreign Currency.

Cornejo, whose IR payment was also zero and in some years had not filed a return, envisioned great deals with Foglocons. In the same communication he advanced: “in the best scenario, in 2013 we can get 6 contracts for equipping home kits of similar value, $ 4MM per contract – $ 24MM total, this amount divided for the two accounts.”

Graph of the payment route that Fondo Global de Construcción SA (Foglocons) delivered to Inconeg SA

The movement of money begins

The money from Venezuela for Foglocons reached the company’s account at Banco Territorial and totaled $ 160 million. A part of those funds went to Panama, to the CFIS SA securities house, which received $ 23 million. CFIS had changed owners in 2011 and was led by brothers Carlos Francisco, Luis Carlos and Frank Carlos León-Ponte Soto-Rosa. It then changed its name to Clever Financial Investment Services SA and it was canceled in September 2016.

Foglocons owed the advance payment of $ 1.76 million for the door contract to Inconeg and those funds came from CFIS SA The Panama Papers show that CFIS SA transferred the money on April 16, 2013, from All Bank Panamá, to an account escrow (third-party escrow account) of Mossack Fonseca managed by trustee The Winterbotham Trust Company, Bahamas, at Commerzbank AG (based in Frankfurt). On their way, the funds passed through HSBC Bank of the United Kingdom.

All of this was possible because on April 3, Lehrer signed a contract escrow with MF company, Mossfon Escrow SRL The cost of the service amounted to 1% of the funds in custody, that is, $ 17 thousand.

Winterbotham’s Bahamas subsidiary held the funds until MF completed the process to open the bank accounts of the Colonsworth Estates and Aureline Holding companies at Boslil Bank on the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia. When everything was ready, Lehrer sent a letter on June 3, in which arranged for 50% of the funds received to be transferred to Colonsworth ($ 872,893) and the other 50% to Aureline. The money was moved on June 16, 2013.

Documents of the payment route that Foglocons delivered to Inconeg SA Cover page of the articles of incorporation of Aureline Holding Ltd., in the British Virgin Islands. Document leaked in the Panama Papers. Certificate of Incorporation of Colonsworth Estates Corporation in the British Virgin Islands. Document leaked in the Panama Papers. Form filled out by Micaela Lehrer to open an account in the securities house CFIS SA, of Panama, in the name of her company Colonsworth Estates Corporation, of the British Virgin Islands. Documents leaked in the Panama Papers. Escrow contract signed between Inconeg SA and Mossfon Scrow SRL to channel the payments of Fondo Global de Construcción SA (Foglocons). Document leaked in the Panama Papers. One of the four bank transfers that Fondo Global de Construcción SA (Foglocons) sent to CFIS SA, of Panama. Judicialized document. Transfer from CFIS SA, Panama, to The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited for $ 1,764,184. Document leaked in the Panama Papers. Transfer from Winterbotham to Aureline Holding Ltd., owned by Pedro Cornejo Lloré, for $ 872,893.75. Document leaked in the Panama Papers. Transfer of the shares of Aureline Holding Ltd, from the British Virgin Islands, in favor of Carlos Cornejo Mignone, father of Pedro Cornejo Lloré. Document leaked in the Panama Papers.

The following month, in July 2013, Colonsworth States signed an agreement with CFIS SA for investment management and advisory services. In addition to MF representatives, Lehrer signed the forms as final beneficiary of the company. He declared a net worth between $ 1 and $ 5 million, annual income exceeding half a million dollars and that the funds to be invested came from his “legal, fiscal, strategic consulting” activities. No construction or door manufacturing activity was mentioned.

In addition, Lehrer requested that the dividends on his investments be paid to him “personally by check.”

As a bank reference, he detailed his account at Boslil Bank. He could no longer point to the Banco Territorial account, in view of the fact that the Superintendency of Banks had ordered its closure in March 2013, because its main shareholder, Pietro Francesco Zunino Anda, had not been able to meet the capitalization requirements. By then, Foglocons Ecuador had already been raided by the authorities as well.

In the leak of the files of Mossack Fonseca there are no more documents on the relationship that Lehrer and Colonsworth Estates maintained with CFIS SA Only records a power of attorney that the British Virgin Islands company granted to Lehrer’s mother, María Germania Alarcón Bastidas, in August 2013. In the balance sheets corresponding to that year, CFIS declared to the Panamanian authorities that it handled third-party portfolios for $ 2.9 million and that it had had a loss of $ 138 thousand.

One month after CFIS was dissolved in Panama, in 2016, Lehrer’s parents opened a company with the same name in Ecuador. María Germania Alarcón and the Argentine Daniel Lehrer Cociovith registered it in October of that year, at the same address of Inconeg, a department in the north of Quito.

Daniel Lehrer had $ 640 of capital and was its manager, while Alarcón $ 160 and was the president. The purpose of CFIS Ecuador was the management and supervision of financial markets. The company declared Income Tax between 2016 and 2018, with a zero value, and ISD for $ 7,894. In its balance sheets, it declared income only in 2017 for $ 187 thousand.

CFIS Ecuador was declared inactive by the Superintendency of Companies in September 2019, however, maintains an active RUC with updated information as of June 24, 2020, in which Daniel Lehrer is the legal representative.

This newspaper contacted Micaela Lehrer and her family, as well as Pedro Cornejo Lloré, but never received a response to the interview requests.

Business in Miami

Both Micaela Lehrer and Pedro Cornejo Lloré did business in Miami. According to the Panama Papers, in July 2013, when Colonsworth Estates signed the contract with CFIS, Cornejo asked MF for advice to open a company in Miami and chose the name Expocredit Latam LLC.

MF put the managers and the shareholder in place and began the procedures to open a bank account at Multibank in Miami. According to Cornejo’s instructions, the account was to have joint signatures from Lehrer and his, and the funds would come from the sale of construction materials and the marketing of flowers.

However, weeks later Cornejo changed his mind and canceled the process. The following year he also requested to appear as a shareholder and representative of Expocredit Latam, and in 2015 he changed to MF for the Law Office of Valeria Schvartzman. Expocredit Latam remained active until September 2020.

In turn, Aureline Holding ran two companies established in Florida: UB Ecuador Holdings LLC Y UB Holdings LLC, companies that MF began representing in 2014 and later switched to the Schvartzman studio. Only the first is inactive, since September 2018, while the second is managed by Carlos Cornejo Mignone, father of Pedro Cornejo. Additionally, he became a shareholder and director of Aureline Holding, British Virgin Islands, in April 2017, according to the Panama Papers.

In mid-2014, Cornejo also asked MF to be the agent for Orsett Holdings SA in British Anguilla.

On his side, Micaela Lehrer appears related to two companies in Miami along with William Torres Ontaneda, principal of Thermadec SA, a company that rented its office to Pifogardens in Quito. The prosecution raided that premises when investigating the suspicious transactions of the Sucre System.

The first is Thermadec Security & Aviation Inc. registered at the end of 2011 and in which both were shareholders. But in 2013 Lehrer left the company, which later had the Panamanian as a shareholder. Benkel Investments SA, created by MF. This company was linked to Esteban Torres Ontaneda, William’s brother, according to the Panama Papers.

The second is LT Investments USA Inc., created by Torres and Lehrer on January 11, 2013, almost at the same time that companies were transacted in the British Virgin Islands with MF.

Dogwood with company in the United Kingdom

Alternative Finance Investments Limited It was called the UK company of which Pedro Cornejo Lloré was a shareholder and director. In January 2016, it was declared “Investor entrepreneur” of Italian nationality, based at 45 Paseo de la Chopera, in Madrid. The other representative was the British Barry R. Rogers.

The company was headquartered in Tonbridge, Kent County and reported assets of £ 63,000 in 2016. In April of that year, Cornejo indicated that he lived in Rome, at 167 Via del Casaletto. The company was declared inactive in September 2019. (I)