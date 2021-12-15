Michel Deller, who is prohibited from entering the Emelec stadium, says he was not invited to the LigaPro final | National Championship | sports

On June 18, Emelec published a letter in which it made known the decision to prohibit the manager from entering the Banco Pacífico-Capwell stadium.

“If they don’t invite you to their house, why are you going to go?”, Was the answer of Michel Deller, honorary president of Independent of the Valley, on his absence in the rematch of the final of the Ecuadorian Professional Football League (LigaPro) between Club Sport Emelec and Independiente del Valle, which was played at the Banco Pacífico-Capwell stadium and in which those from Sangolquí achieved the qualification.

In interview with radio Round, the executive director behind the football development of the Pichincha team stated: “This team has achieved something really important, and celebrating it with all this beautiful family is very beautiful. It is irrelevant to be or not in the stadium“.

In early June, Emelec denounced what it called “challenging and conflictive attitude”From the vice president of the FEF, present at the Capwell stadium on the day of the match against the Sangolquí team (0-0), played on Sunday, May 30.

On June 18, in a letter signed by Nassib neme and sent to the president of the FEF, Francisco Egas, the electrical manager said: “Much to regret, we are forced to communicate the decision to prohibit entry to our facilities to the vice president of the FEF, architect Michel Deller, in any sporting event that takes place in our Banco del Pacífico-George Capwell stadium stage. As an institution we have reached this decision after carefully analyze Mr. Deller’s behavior in contrast to any established norm for a sports leader, and even more so for a federative authority ”.

On June 21, Deller responded that Emelec’s sanction “is outside the regulatory powers and because it is discretionary. It is not true that he has committed any infraction. The tests presented by the Guayaquil club add up to four minutes in total, in which I do what any football fan does when he sees a game that excites him ”.

And he continues: “If my behavior, reflected in the aforementioned images, bothered someone, I apologize and will be more careful from now on not to misinterpret“.

Champions

Regarding the reasons that led the striped to achieve the title, the manager said: “What I can say is that there was a lot of confidence within the group to play against a magnificent rivaHe, who had a great year and there is no way to detract from it for nothing. It is necessary to congratulate him, Emelec had a great campaign and is a very very strong rival, but the coach (Renato Paiva) and the players were convinced they could do it (get the title)“.

For the businessman, the rain was a good omen for his team: “As soon as it started to rain, it was like OKAY, the destination is with IDV and with Ecuador, because in the end the history of Independiente del Valle is a story to admire and learn from all Ecuadorians. I imagine that neither the Emelec nor Independiente players wanted to play on that field, because it was more of a water polo game than football. The most important thing of all is that we are doing well for the World Cup“.

Regarding what is to come, Deller indicated: “The future is in our hands. It does not matter if he is the biggest, the smallest or if he has many fans. Everything can be achieved based on a commitment“. (D)