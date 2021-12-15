Migrants killed in a traffic accident in the Mexican state of Chiapas number 56

The death toll after a truck capsized last week in the Mexican state of Chiapas with dozens of migrants on board has risen to 56, according to Mexican authorities.

The Chiapas state health secretariat, which is located in the south of the country, has indicated in a statement that one of the wounded who presented “severe head and chest trauma” has died in the hospital where he was admitted.

The authorities are currently investigating the identity and nationality of the migrant, one of the 160 who were traveling hidden in the truck that crashed into a pedestrian bridge on a highway in Chiapas on December 9.

With him there are already 56 fatalities left by the tragedy, according to the newspaper ‘El Universal’. State authorities have so far managed to identify 19 of the dead. In addition, another 62 migrants remain hospitalized.

The Secretary of Health of Chiapas, José Cruz, explained that in the last hours three patients have been discharged, for which there are already 45 migrants who would have managed to recover from the injuries suffered as a result of the accident.

After the incident, the Government recalled that since last October three operations have been launched that have made it possible to intercept several trucks in which almost 1,500 migrants were transported, about 200 of them minors.

Visa delivery

The National Migration Institute (INM) has issued humanitarian visas to 17 others affected by the accident. They are fifteen migrants from Guatemala – three of them minors -, one from Colombia and the other from the Dominican Republic.

All of them have been discharged after being injured in the accident. Minors are between 15 and 17 years old and are under the guardianship of the INM System for the Integral Development of the Family.

On December 13, the Institute already issued this type of visa to another 27 migrants who were also in the truck when the accident occurred. In total, there are already 44 people who have received this documentation, which will allow them to remain on Mexican soil.

The INM has thus emphasized its commitment to “safe, orderly and regular migration, with full respect for Human Rights and with special attention to vulnerable groups.”