Miguel Herrera warns Gerardo Martino and anticipates the failure of the Mexico National Team

Miguel Herrera appeared hopeless by the footballing level Selection of Mexico and launched recadito Gerardo Martino.

December 14, 2021 · 20:20 hs

One of the main critics of the Mexico National Team in the Gerardo Martino era is Miguel Herrera, who showed no mercy in predicting a failure in the Qatar 2021 World Cup in the case of qualifying.

The Tigres UANL strategist continues to launch new letters to the Tata Martino in each television program which comes and belies its disappointment over the footballing level of the combined tricolor in each of the meetings.

This time, in conversation with Telemundo, the Louse He again sent signs of discomfort due to the soccer level of the footballers on the playing field and of Martino in his strategies and surprised the fans.

“If Mexico reaches World with this generation and returns to the good work he had done at the beginning, I think we’re for important things; If we get to the World Cup playing the way it is playing at the moment, we will surely return in the first phase “, he assured in the first instance.

“The numbers Gerardo (Martino) are good, in Mexico we have short fuse of patience and we know in our league technicians cut two or three times and cut the technician. Not much stamina, suddenly touch fibers that do not like and are already thinking about blowing your head, the truth is that this is our football and we will not change so easily, “said the Mexican strategist.

In this way, Herrera maintains his vote of confidence in the work of Gerardo Martino, but ended up warning him due to the level displayed in the last matches for the Qatar 2021 Qualifiers.