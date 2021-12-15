Mijares would be releasing a new romance

A few weeks ago the followers of Mijares I know enthused with the closeness that the singer and his ex-wife, Lucero, showed, not only on social networks, but also on television; and is that we remember that they worked together on the Televisa program, El challenger, in addition to sharing the stage together.

However, this is just a sample of the excellent friendship relationship that they carry for the welfare of the children they procreated together, since on several occasions’America’s Bride‘he denied the possibility of a reconciliationShe even has a formal courtship for years with businessman Michel Kuri.

For its part, little has been known about the love life of the interpreter of ‘The privilege of loving’ after his divorce, but apparently a new illusion has come into his life and he would be elaunching new romance.

According to newspaper ‘Record’, ‘Manuelito’ is sallying with the Mexican businesswoman Lupita de la Vega, sister of the owner of the Bravos de Juárez soccer team: “What a surprise that I got when I saw the ‘Soldier of Love’ celebrating with the Qatari Ambassador in our country, and above all that I confirmed what I had already seen months ago at the F1 Mexican GP: that Mijares has a relationship with Lupita de la Vega “wrote the columnist ‘Sniper’.

It should be noted that so far neither the singer nor the businesswoman have confirmed their relationship, however, and as can be read in the text, this would not be the first time that Mijares and de la Vega are seen together, since they appeared during the F1 party in CDMX.

Lupita is the daughter of businessman Federico de la Vega Matthews, and not only does she have a great fortune and countless companies, which after the death of her father she manages with her brothers.

