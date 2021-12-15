Millions of people become fake billionaires because of a mistake on CoinMarketCap

Photo : Leon neal ( Getty Images )

No, you are not a billionaire. But you’ll be forgiven for getting your pants dirty if you took a look at the price of your favorite crypto investments on CoinMarketCap on Tuesday afternoon.

CoinMarketCap crushed investors’ dreams around 5pm ET Tuesday when it explained in a tweet that the shocking jump in the price of a variety of cryptocurrencies was due to “price issues” and was not. real.

“Our website is experiencing pricing issues,” the company tweeted Tuesday night. “We are investigating it and we will update this status when we have more information. ” N or it is clear if it was a security incident or simply a technical problem. We got in touch with CoinMarketCap for an explanation.

It seems that the price of each coin increased by several orders of magnitude. A single Ethereum coin, for example, rose To over 500,000 millions of dollars (pr real ecio: around 3 800 dollars ) . Bitcoin, meanwhile , it shot itself to around 789,000 millions of dollars . That put the market capitalization of Bitcoin somewhere between a trillion dollars and the Moon.

In the couple of hours from that the problem appeared and apparently was solved, countless cry pt Bros saw his net worth skyrocket to that of Elon Musk.

Sadly dreams of trashing the boss’s office and buying a libertarian island paradise off the coast of New Zealand were quickly frustrated . And CoinMarketCap took the opportunity to taunt the hopeful phony billionaires with funny tweets .

While CoinMarketCap is having a blast, it is obviously unclear how many people somehow charged thinking that the price of Shiba Inu crypto had actually risen to over $ 22,000 when in reality its price is currently $ 0.00003365 per currency. Hopefully, most investors checked the real exchange rate before ruining all their, uh, hard work (?) Due to a cluttered website.