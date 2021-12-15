Motagua board of directors meets until Monday to decide the continuity of Diego Vázquez and the footballers without a contract

2021-12-15

“Yes Motagua does not win either of the two championships will be a failure. I repeat, this tournament will be a complete failure not to win a single title “, were the words of the President of the Cyclone Eduardo Atala prior to the final back to Communications by the Concacaf League. Unfortunately for the director of the institution and coach Diego Vázquez, the Eagles were international runners-up for the third time, even when they touched the cup for a few minutes by winning 0-2 before half an hour, however, they ended up being humiliated with a 4-2 final. This filled the patience of a good part of the blue fans, who angrily asked through social networks for the departure of Diego off the bench after this failure.

Despite the fact that after the defeat at the Doroteo Flores Guamuch stadium the departure of the Argentine coach circulated, but TEN has known that the capital team managers will not make a decision ‘hot’ after the new failure of the “Barbie“So they will wait for the heat of the moment to pass to decide the future of the coach and the players who have finished their contract. That is why they have established to sit down to make decisions about the case until next Monday, December 20, where they could have a plan B. The Gutiérrez family, one of the greatest contributors, remains firm supporting the Argentine coach and the Atala family, despite valuing the departure of DT, knows that a change so shortly after starting the Closing 2022, Saturday, January 15, is a risky decision. “A restructuring would not come, but we will make important changes,” he said. Don Edy about whether he Motagua he was leaving empty handed in the season.