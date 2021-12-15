Motagua for the comeback and the crown against Comunicaciones in the Concacaf League

The new 2021 Concacaf League champion will be known today, from 9:00 pm, when Comunicaciones faces Motagua in the second leg of the final at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium.

The hosts will undoubtedly be looking to define the series after Wednesday’s 2-1 victory in Honduras in the first leg. The Blue Cyclone seeks the comeback, must win by two goals difference in 90 minutes to lift the cup.

If they beat the creams by a goal in 90 minutes, the game will continue with overtime, and if the result persists, everything is defined on penalties. Communications is enough for the tie to win at home.

The blues dispute their third final of the tournament in history, previous two, in 2018 and 2019, they lost them.

For this meeting, the biosecurity controls will be very high, as it will be the first game with an audience in the capital for more than a year and a half. Due to the high rates of Covid-19 infections, only 5,000 tickets were sold that were already sold.

The Cremas fans have already monopolized the entire ticket office and only the Motagua fans who made the procedure through the Honduran team will be able to enter the stadium, since it is the first match that will have an audience, they are eager to see live football. Motagua last night recognized the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium.

Today’s match will be the sixteenth between Motagua and Comunicaciones, of which the Catracho club has four victories, 20 goals for and 14 against, two wins for Comunicaciones and nine draws.

The Blues seek to save the semester, they have been eliminated in the semifinals by Real Spain in the National League of Honduras and they play everything in Guatemala.

“It is always to persevere, to fight and above all to believe in what we have been doing; That is why we are here among the best teams in Central America and in a new final. I am sure that we will have a better game than the first leg and we are going to raise that cup, “said DT Diego Vazquez.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS:

COMMUNICATIONS: Kevin Moscoso, Stheven Robles, Nicolás Samayoa, Alexander Larín, José Pinto, Jorge Aparicio, José Corena, José Contreras, Andrés Lezcano, Óscar Santiz and Juan Anangonó.

Trainer: William Coito (URU).

MOTAGUA: Jonathan Rougier, Raúl Marcelo Santos, Marcelo Pereira, Wesly Decas, Omar Elvir, Kevin López, Juan Ángel Delgado, Christopher Meléndez, Diego Auzqui, Roberto Moreira and Marco Tulio Vega.

Trainer: Diego Vazquez (ARG).

REFEREE: Luis Santander (MEX).

HOUR: 9.00 PM.

Stadium: Doroteo Guamuch Flores (Guatemala City).