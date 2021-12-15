Motagua manager comes out after losing the final of the Concacaf League to Comunicaciones

2021-12-15

The Motagua suffered his third fall in his attempt to win a Concacaf League title from the hand of Diego Vazquez, after losing 4-2 in his visit to Communications.

This result has caused a hard impact on the Motagüense fans, who have invaded social networks requesting the departure of the Argentine coach, who went blank for the season.

But managers have had to step out to calm the waters. One of them was Julio Gutierrez, who used his social networks to send a message of calm to the blue followers.

“We have to be together through thick and thin. Here the first is Motagua, the second is Motagua and the third is Motagua. The greats are not measured in how hard they fall, but in how fast they get up. We will be back”.