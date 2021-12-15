Much youth! Deportivo Cali will have an alternate team for the duel against Pereira

Deportivo Cali will have a totally alternate team for the game this Wednesday (8:00 pm) against Deportivo Pereira, in the closing game of the final home runs of the League.

The tranquility of having qualified in advance for the grand final of the national income gives coach Rafael Dudamel the opportunity to give players from the quarry and some who have not added minutes throughout the semester, to face this match.

Twenty players moved the Verdiblanco team to the Risaralda capital for a match that could mark the return of Cali to the Copa Libertadores. You must score at least one point to secure the ticket to the most important club tournament on the continent.

Darwin Andrade, Jorge Arias, Carlos Robles, Andrés Balanta and Michael Ortega are the most experienced men in the call made by Dudamel.

While the alternate team will dispute the commitment against the ‘matecañas’ this Wednesday, the main team will continue to prepare the first duel of the final that will be next Sunday against Tolima or Millonarios, one of the two will be the classified team from the other area that will be will define this Thursday.