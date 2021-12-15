Nanobiotechnology in medicine – The Journal

By: Editorial team

Nanotechnology

It includes the study, design, creation, synthesis, manipulation and application of materials, devices and functional systems through the control of matter at the nanoscale and the exploitation of phenomena and properties of matter at the nanoscale.

In addition, it is a branch of nanotechnology with biological and biochemical applications or uses. Nanobiotechnology often studies elements existing in nature to make new devices.

This branch of science is often used synonymously with nanobiotechnology. But if we make the distinction between the two, nanobiotechnology refers to using nanotechnology to achieve the goals of biotechnology, while bionanotechnology is the branch of technology that tries to take advantage of the knowledge of molecular biology to build machines on a nanometric scale. .

Nanomedicine

It is the application of nanotechnology in the field of medicine. Nanomedicine even contemplates the future application of molecular nanotechnology. Current problems for nanomedicine involve understanding the consequences of toxicity and environmental impact of materials at the nanoscale. A nanometer (nm) is one millionth of a millimeter, that is 10-9 m.

In theory, with nanotechnology, small nano-robots could be built, nanobots that would be an army at the nano-level in our body, programmed to carry out almost any activity.

For example, one of the most promising applications would be the ability to program these nanobots to search for and destroy the cells responsible for cancer formation. Nanomedicine nanobots could be produced with the function of restructuring or repairing muscle or bone tissue. Fractures could be a thing of the past, nanobots could be programmed to identify cracks in bones and fix these in two ways; performing some process to accelerate the recovery of the broken bone or fusing with the broken bone or even both. And so with countless diseases of various types, dissolving substances of multiple varieties depending on, in blood or in the area to be specifically treated, injecting small amounts of antibiotics or antiseptics in case of colds or inflammations, etc.

Currently, silver nanoparticles are being used as disinfectants and antiseptics, in pharmaceutical and surgical products, in underwear, gloves, socks and sports shoes, in baby products, personal hygiene products, cutlery, refrigerators, clothes washing machines and everything. type of implantable materials. A problem derived from these applications is their environmental impact, since in 2005, a study found that silver in nanoparticles is 45 times more toxic than current and in addition, in 2008, another study indicated that synthetic nanoparticles can pass into drains, with strong toxicity for aquatic life, also eliminating benign bacteria in drainage systems.

Nanosensor

They are any biological, chemical or physical sensory point used to transport information about nanoparticles to the macroscopic world.

Although humans have not yet been able to synthesize nanosensors, predictions for their use primarily include various medicinal purposes and as inputs to building other nanoproducts, such as nanoscale computer chips and nanobots. Currently, there are several ways to make nanosensors, including top-down lithography, bottom-up assembly, and molecular self-assembly.

Nanoparticle

A nanoparticle (nanopowder, nanocluster or nanocrystal) is a microscopic particle with a dimension less than 100nm. Currently nanoparticles are an area of ​​intense scientific research, due to a wide variety of potential applications in the biomedical, optical and electronic fields.

Its applications revolve around the improvement of existing materials and the innovation of new materials. Zinc nanoparticles are being used to manufacture high-performance tires; fibers for the manufacture of fabrics with anti-stain or anti-wrinkle properties; nanoparticles for cosmetics, drugs and new therapeutic treatments; nanostructured water filter-membranes; improvement of production processes by introducing more resistant or efficient materials; design of new materials for uses ranging from electronics, aeronautics and the entire transportation industry.

Recently, a nanoparticle has been developed that uses light and heat to destroy tumors. It is also organic and biodegradable.

This discovery has been made by researchers from the Princess Margaret Hospital in Ontario (Canada) and other institutions also from other countries that have formed a large team and from various specialties, Gang Zheng has been the general coordinator of this study.

Naturally occurring elements (chlorophyll and lipids) were combined to create a nanoparticle that shows potential for numerous types of light-based applications. It allows it to be filled with drugs to treat the tumor it is targeting.

The researchers explain that photothermal therapy uses light and heat to destroy tumors. The particle absorbs a lot of light to accumulate it in tumors. Once the nanoparticle reaches its target tumor it fluoresces to indicate “mission accomplished.”

The novelty of this study is that it uses organic elements, as other teams experiment by heating gold nanoparticles with light to kill tumor cells.