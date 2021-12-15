Natanael Cano is criticized for singing Vicente Fernández’s song

Millennium Digital

The Vicente Fernández’s death has given much to talk about, because for many he was an icon of ranchera music in Mexico, positioning itself internationally. Therefore, toSome celebrities have brought up collaborations, photos, songs and moments that are reminiscent of Don Chente. But nevertheless, some of these memories provoke controversy. Example of it It was Nathanael Canto, the king of the lying corridos, Even though He has not said anything about Alejandro Fernández’s father, his followers and haters have taken up the time the young man performed a Don Chente song. Did you not like his performance? Why did they criticize it?

It was through social networks where fans and even haters of Natanael Cano took up a video in which the famous interpreter of lying corridos sang an emblematic song by Don Vicente Fernández.

According to what can be seen in the clip, Natanael Cano sang the song ‘Hermoso Cariño’, one of the most emblematic songs of Don Chente, in the company of mariachi at an evening.

As expected, the video of Natanael singing a Don Chente song caused controversy, since for many the young man lacks too much to be an icon of ranchera music.

“This man is a singer, my God, what a regret”; “I only listened: and what do I sayooo and what do you sayeee”; “Fuck your shit voice if you could be a singer, me too alv”; “Filth”; “What a shame it must be to say that he sings like that”; “The mariachis of my town sing better that they do not understand what they sing”, it is read between the reactions.

Natanael also sings songs by Alejandro Fernández



Natanael Cano has also performed songs by Alejandro Fernández. A few weeks ago, Natanael shared through his Instagram account a video where he appears singing “I dedicate myself to losing you”, by Alejandro Fernández.

