Netac Shadow RGB (DDR4 @ 3200 MHz)

Seizing the plate ASRock Z690 PG Riptide that we analyzed yesterday, we analyzed the Netac Shadow RGB, some memories Ddr4 with addressable LED lighting perfect for those who don’t want to jump to DDR5 yet.

Netac Shadow RGB

Let’s see to start your Technical specifications in the next table:

Netac Shadow RGB
Capacity 2 x 8 GB
Frequency 3200 MHz
Latencies 16-20-20-40
Voltage 1.35V
Height 43.2 mm

Before starting the review, we want to thank Netac for providing this product for analysis.

Packaging and Accessories

Netac Shadow RGB - Pack 1

The memories Netac Shadow RGB They arrive in a thin cardboard box that shows us their design on the front and little information on the back, being inside protected by a plastic blister and accompanied by the user manual as the only accessory.

Netac Shadow RGB - Pack 2

Netac Shadow RGB - Packaging 3

Netac Shadow RGB

Netac Shadow RGB 1

Once we unpack the pack of 2 modules Netac Shadow RGB that have been sent to us, we are faced with a aluminum disipator from 43.2 mm tall with a very aggressive and angular design.

Netac Shadow RGB 2

The black heatsink shows part of the PCB and the Netac logo, although what we will see the most once placed is the RGB strip in the upper margin that gives them a touch of color on.

Netac Shadow RGB 3

Netac Shadow RGB 4

They are currently available in versions of 3000/3200/3600 MHz and latencies CL16 or CL18, all of them with a voltage of 1.35V.

Testing Equipment

Netac Shadow RGB - Tests 1

Our testing equipment its composed of:

Netac Shadow RGB - Tests 2

When switched on, they offer fluid and bright lighting, with a multitude of effects that we can configure from the software of any modern motherboard.

Performance

Netac Shadow RGB - Tests 3

After checking the correct profile settings XMP 2.0 from CPU-Z, which configures the memories in 3200 MHz and latencies 16/20/20/40 / 2T, we begin the performance analysis of these memories compared to other modules DDR4 / DDR5 with the same processor.

Netac Shadow RGB - Tests 4

Starting with the test Aida64 for reading, writing and copying data, we see that although the differences with higher speed modules are evident, as we see below how it affects the latency specified to the measure.

Netac Shadow RGB - Tests 5

However, in test of performance, we can see how all the analyzed memories are much closer, even in games.

Overclocked

Netac Shadow RGB - OC 1

Raising the voltage to 1.4V, we have managed to increase the memory frequency to 3600 MHz, an increase of 400 MHz which causes a slight improvement in latency and bandwidth, although not very effective in practice.

Netac Shadow RGB - OC 2

Netac Shadow RGB - OC 3

conclusion

Netac Shadow RGB

Modules Netac Shadow RGB offer a aggressive aluminum disipator topped by a strip with ARGB lighting to give it a modern and “gamer” aesthetic touch. They are available in versions of 3000/3200/3600 MHz, so they are mid-range models for the user who seeks above all a good performance / price ratio.

And it is that if we take into account that the analyzed pack of 2×8 GB @ 3200 MHz @ CL16 round the 85 euros, they are one of the cheapest models that we can find with ARGB lighting.

Main advantages
+ Very good price / performance ratio
+ Good heatsink with a very aggressive design
+ ARGB LED lighting
+ They allow to reach 3600 MHz with 1.4V
Negative Aspects
They do not offer anything new on the market
Other Aspects
* 43.2mm tall heatsink

From The Computer Bot we grant him the Gold Award to the memories Netac Shadow RGB.

Gold Award

