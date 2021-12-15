Netflix Movies: Explained ending of ‘The Unforgivable’, the film starring Sandra Bullock | Famous

Netflix released a new movie starring Sandra Bullock titled ‘The Unforgivable’, which tells the story of a woman who spent 20 years in prison seeking to rejoin society and trying to find her sister from whom she separated when she was imprisoned.
Warning: The following note contains spoilers for ‘The Unforgivable’
As the story progresses, it is revealed that Ruth Slater, Sandra Bullock’s character, and her sister Katherine were orphans, so the youngest grew up in a new family away from her sister’s legal conflict.
Likewise, ‘The Unforgivable’ takes a turn by revealing that Katherine fired a gun at a police sheriff when she was 5 years old, but her sister took the blame and served a sentence to cover for her sister.
Upon leaving prison, Ruth receives help from Katherine’s adoptive sister to reconnect with her, as she is forbidden to approach her. He also faces the sheriff’s son who was shot dead, who seeks revenge by murdering his younger sister to make her feel the same pain.
However, the sheriff’s son kidnaps Katie’s adoptive sister and then a police chase begins to arrest him and prevent a tragedy. At the end of the film, Katherine comes to the rescue of her sister along with her adoptive parents and the police.
The rescue operation is successful, so, in addition to rescuing the adoptive sister, Ruth meets Katie again and they embrace to give an emotional ending to ‘The Unforgivable’.
What does the end of ‘The Unforgivable’ mean?
Throughout the story, the Netflix movie explains that Katherine has no memories of her childhood and suffers from sleep disorders for which she needs medication, but sometimes suspends treatment so that side effects do not interfere with her talent for the piano. .
At the end of ‘The Unforgivable’, Ruth and Katie embrace in their reunion after a long look at each other; However, the younger sister does not say a word and it is not revealed whether or not she remembers Ruth.
There is a possibility that, due to her disorders, Katie did not remember Ruth and gave her a hug in gratitude for rescuing her adoptive sister, but not for the joy of being reunited after 20 years.
There is a flashback where Ruth takes Katie out to eat after the cop is shot and from that point on Katie denies remembering the cop shot.
Therefore, it is possible that the incident was so shocking to 5-year-old Katie that her mind blocked it and that is why she does not remember that her sister took the blame to protect her.
On the other hand, there is also the possibility that Katie pretended that she did not remember anything that she did when she was little to protect herself during the time that Ruth was in prison.
In this way the guilt could manifest itself with his sleep disorders and his outbursts of anger, channeling them through the piano. However, ‘The Unforgivable’ did not explain the truth about Katie’s mind in the end, leaving an interpretation open to the public.