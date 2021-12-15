New York University to order booster vaccine for students and employees – Telemundo New York (47)

New York University will require that all members of the school community, including students and faculty, receive the COVID-19 booster before entering the next spring semester.

The internal e-mailed announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by NYU top executives, and comes after rising hospitalization rates in New York state due to the delta and omicron variants.

“NYU will require that all members of the NYU community (excluding those with approved exemptions) who meet the vaccination requirement must receive a booster shot against COVID-19 by January 18, 2022 and upload proof of immunization. vaccine, “reads the internal memo. Our sister chain NBC New York reviewed a copy of the ad.

The memo is signed by Katherine Fleming, Chancellor, Martin Dorph, Executive. Vice President and Dr. Carlo Ciotoli, Exec. Leader, COVID-19 Prevention and Response Team.

NYU isn’t the only one grappling with the decision to require the booster dose. Earlier this month, Syracuse University announced that students and faculty require the additional injection before the start of the new semester.

“The reinforcement, as we are taking advice from public health experts and the CDC, became the next logical step to continue what has been a focus on how we do well as students, faculty, and staff,” said to NBC NY Dr. Mike. Haynie, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation at Syracuse University.

Connecticut Wesleyan University will also require students, faculty, and staff who are currently eligible to receive the booster dose and present evidence by January 14. Wesleyan President Michael S. Roth said he saw no advantage in waiting for the requirement when considering the surrounding community.

“If they don’t stimulate me, then other people are in more danger. That made it easy for us to say that we should get a boost. There will be changes in disease patterns with this coronavirus and, perhaps, with others. We have to,” Roth said.

Other universities are strongly encouraging students and faculty to get the booster shot while paying close attention to guidance from government leaders and health experts.

For all the colleges and universities you spoke to NBC New York, time and personnel were two factors that leadership has had to consider when dealing with the virus.

Jean Peden-Christodoulou, senior associate vice president for student affairs at Hofstra University, believes the campus had a strong fall semester with requirements already in place, including the indoor surveillance and masking testing protocol. Given the low virus rate on campus and the ongoing guidance from Northwell Health, Hofstra is prepared to adapt to conditions as needed, he said.

“Everything about COVID is complex, and our responses have been complex. There is no easy rule or protocol that keeps us all safe in the same way. We have to speak with many different voices to decide what is best and safest. “Peden-Christodoulou said in a recent interview.

An NYU spokesperson did not return an email seeking comment prior to publication.