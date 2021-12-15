NFT: Almost $ 100 million stolen in Vulcan Forged hack

The market for NFT of videogames Vulcan Forged has suffered the theft of almost 100 million dollars (4.5 million units of the cryptocurrency PYR to the current change) present in their users’ wallets after they were compromised in a cyberattack.

The security breach took place at dawn this Monday and affected 96 user portfolios of Vulcan Forged, although the platform had originally reported on 148 through its official Twitter account.

This theft, carried out by a user who compromised the platform’s security systems, allowed him to get 4.5 million units in the cryptocurrency belongs to Vulcan Forged, PYR. At the time of the robbery, when the coin was exchanged for $ 31, the total figure was around $ 140 million.

However, the price of the currency PYR it has collapsed since the cyberattack and is currently exchanged for $ 20.10, which would put the amount stolen below $ 100 million ($ 90.40 million).

The company replaced the stolen

Users who lost their wallet passwords were unable to do anything to recover their stored funds, and the platform promised to move to a fully decentralized wallet system, which will arrive in the next two days.

Vulcan Forged promised to replace the amount stolen from its users with its own funds (in its currency PYR, even for those who have stored other cryptocurrencies) after learning of the theft, and has ensured that practically all of them have already received the funds.

With information from Europa Press

