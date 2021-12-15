Nick Cannon’s grief over the death of his son from brain cancer: “My heart is shattered”

Zen, the son of singer and presenter Nick Cannon, died of brain cancer at just five months old

Nick cannon Y Alyssa Scott are mourning for the loss of her 5-month-old son, Zen, who passed away earlier this month from a brain tumor. In a recent interview with the magazine People, the television presenter spoke about the personal bad moment that he goes through after the sudden death of his little son: “My heart is broken”.

Just days after Zen’s birth, Cannon and his partner began to worry when they noticed that the child had difficulty breathing.

“It looked like he had fluid in his lungs, like a sinus infection or something like that,” Cannon, who became Zen’s father on June 23, told People in this week’s issue. “The doctors didn’t think it was too worrying. “

Although a few weeks later, they received the news that the child had hydrocephalus and he underwent surgery to drain the fluid, which, however, could not stop the development of the disease. From that moment, the state of Zen worsened.

In August, Cannon, who is also the father of six children, and his wife faced their worst nightmare: her two-month-old baby was diagnosed with brain cancer.

The last photo of Nick Cannon with his son Zen

“Conversations quickly turned to, ‘How can we give you the best life for the time you have?’ It could be weeks, it could be months, it could be years, ”Cannon recalled. After discussing various treatments, including chemotherapy, the couple made the difficult decision to Do not go through any invasive procedures and focus on making your child happy in the short time you have left.

“We had conversations about the quality of life,” said the driver. “We could have had that experience in which he would have had to live in the hospital, connected to machines. From someone who has had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain. Seeing that happen to a two-month-old baby, I didn’t want that. “he admitted.

From there, Cannon, 41, and Scott, 28, decided to create moments of joy every day for Zen. “Every month we celebrated his birthday, and we really saw it as a victory when he was still here with us.”Cannon said.

But during the weekend of Thanksgiving, the child’s health deteriorated. “You could tell he was fighting”, he remembered. Cannon. “We would wake up and he wouldn’t breathe for about five or ten seconds, and then he would let out a big gasp. You could see it scared him. It was the scariest thing I have ever experienced. “

Nick recounted how the last hug with his son was after a day at the beach: “Being there with him one last time was beautiful”. On December 5th, Zen took his last breath, with his mom and dad by his side. “It was a blessing to be there,” Cannon said.

Nick Cannon broke the news of his son’s death on his talk show

The couple had Zen nine days after Cannon welcomed the twins. Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa on June 14.

Also, Cannon is the father of Powerful Queen, a girl born last December as a result of her relationship with Brittany Bell, with whom she also shares her son Golden 4 years. He is also the father of twins, Moroccan Y Monroe, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon first revealed the tragic news on his talk show. “We spent little time with a real angel,” Cannon said. “My heart is broken. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer. “

In the midst of so much pain, Cannon and Scott are focusing on the good that came from their short time with Zen. “He was the most affectionate baby “Cannon said. “I consider being her father a great privilege”.

“It was a privilege to be Zen’s mom. Zen’s spirit and light will shine forever.”, Expressed Scott through a written statement to People.

