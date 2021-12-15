Ninel Conde in a daring Catwoman corset that reveals her charms

The killer bombon is one of the most coveted artists in music, which she shares with all her followers of her accounts on social networks, extravagant outfits. On this occasion, she wore a daring Catwoman corset that revealed her charms.

Ninel Conde is one of the most coveted singers in music, who triumphs on stage with beautiful outfits that combine not only embroidery in sequin and rhinestones, but also tiny pieces with which nothing is left to the imagination.

On this occasion, she wore a daring Catwoman corset that revealed her charms. With this garment, she posed in a video posted on one of her social media accounts, where the singer is first seen wearing a denim jacket and without make up.

Then a transition occurs to later appear with false eyelashes, shadows and black outlines, her wavy hair, in addition to adding some black glasses with which he models the camera in a very provocative and daring way.

In this video you can also see part of its large peach in a tiny piece. The killer hottie added to this publication a few words, “This thing about transitions is kind of liking me,” as well as asking his fans which of the two styles they like the most.

There is no doubt that she always surprises us, either with outfits or with controversial news, since she has recently announced that the singer will keep her word regarding the lawsuits that she will bring against the author of the book. Emma and the other narco ladies.

This after your attorney Gustavo Herrera Torres will state that the lawsuit against Anabel Hernández will be made, with charges such as moral damages and damages, in addition to accusing her of profiting from the image and name of the singer to sell books.

In addition, Ninel Conde’s lawyer stated that the evidence mentioned by the journalist They come from criminals, so it will seek to subtract probative value from them. A bit contradictory, since it would be necessary to investigate if they are there for crimes related to drug trafficking.

Such a scandal This, since because of this situation the Assassin Bombon has received several cancellations of shows. Although his innocence is on the tightrope since other artists mentioned in that book confirmed that they were there for work reasons, how hard it is for him to say that.