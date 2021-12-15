Nova Launcher turns ten and is still the best Android launcher you can install

Android’s best-known user interface, and one of the most popular, has turned ten: Nova Launcher was presented in society on December 13, 2011. After this time, the app has kept up to date to offer its users one of the most complete and extensive ways to personalize any phone. It is still the best launcher.

It seems like yesterday when I installed Nova Launcher for the first time on an Android mobile: it was on February 15, 2012, that day I acquired the “Prime” key to unlock all the qualities that the launcher once had, qualities that are still valid today. It was certainly one of my best purchases: that Nova Launcher has remained among the most downloaded apps for ten years is quite an achievement.

Nova Launcher, an interface advanced for its time

This application began its indications as an attempt to carry the design of Holo, included by Google in Android 4 Ice Cream Sandwich, to devices that had been left behind due to not having updated. Yes, the update problem has been in the system since its beginning, it is almost endemic. And Nova Launcher has done a lot to reduce its most adverse effects.

December 13 was a date to remember for the developers of Nova Launcher, Teslacoil. As they showed on Twitter, the famous application has turned ten years old without being left behind at any time. Nova kept up to date in terms of design, customization and functionality; adding tons of options to Android itself and to any other custom layer.

I installed Nova Launcher for the first time on the Android mobile I had at that time, a brand new Samsung Galaxy S2. Jumping from TouchWiz to a “pure” Android interface was an initial shock that it was turning into admiration when I discovered everything I could change about my phone thanks to its quintal of options. And Nova Launcher Prime opened the possibilities even more, it has undoubtedly been one of the most profitable purchases I made on Google Play.

Today is Nova’s 10th birthday! We want to say THANK YOU to all of you, our awesome community, for making Nova what it is and for helping stick around for an incredible 10 years! We look forward to being your launcher of choice for at least another 10 years! pic.twitter.com/Nng5qeT0kc – Nova Launcher (@Nova_Launcher) December 13, 2021

Nova Launcher has coexisted in the ranking of most downloaded and purchased Android apps since December 13, the day it jumped to the application store. And the best thing is not that it keeps up to date in terms of options, the most remarkable thing is that developers keep improving it steadily and without forcing a second purchase to those of us who have trusted Nova Launcher since its inception.

The main application is free, offers most options at no cost, has no ads, does not offer in-app purchases and only has an extra purchase that, in any case, is optional: Nova Launcher Prime unlocks options premium for 3.99 euros. Not having included subscriptions or extra charges over the years is worthy of admiration.

There is no more complete and updated launcher

Nova Launcher 7 on the Google Pixel 6

Over the years, personalization in the form of a launcher not only diversified, but also numerous clones of the apps that launched the simplest and most extreme way to change the look of Android. Even so, Nova Launcher remained the priority choice for those of us who have seen Google’s operating system grow since its inception. Not only that.

With Nova you can change your mobile to add a layer of “pure” Android regardless of the brand of the phone. And that’s just the beginning: Nova Launcher allows you to install your own icon packs, customize their size, folders, add gestures to control the phoneYou can customize specific aspects such as sliding over the shortcuts to display options and it even supports the inclusion of Google Discover news. There is no better option when it comes to custom interfaces.

Haven’t tried Nova Launcher yet? Well, I recommend that you give it a try: with the free version you have more than enough to experience its benefits. Surely you end up keeping the app among your favorites for many years, at least ten more.

