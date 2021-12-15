NYC Private Sector Vaccine Mandate Information – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New York City’s strictest vaccination mandate, one that covers the entire private sector workforce, takes effect on December 27.

NEW YORK – New York City’s toughest vaccination mandate, one that covers the entire private sector workforce, takes effect on December 27. The mayor outlined a number of specific guidelines and other details regarding the planned expansion on Wednesday.

Still, there are a number of outstanding questions for many of the affected parties. Here is a list of frequently asked questions and the City Council’s answers to each of them.

What should I do as an employer?

Workers must provide or have provided proof of COVID-19 vaccination to their employers by December 27, and a business (a “covered entity”) must exclude from the workplace any worker who has not provided such proof unless that is an exception due to a religious or medical accommodation, or a worker only enters the workplace for a quick and limited purpose.

How do I know if I am covered by the order?

First, the order only applies to workplaces in New York City. Many different businesses are covered by the order. Any non-governmental entity that employs more than one worker in New York City is covered. So is any non-governmental entity that maintains or operates a workplace in New York City.

A “workplace” is any place where work is performed in the presence of another worker or a member of the public. Individuals who are self-employed or sole proprietors are not covered by the order unless they work in a workplace, interact with other workers in person, or interact with the public in person while working.

Some examples of covered entities include clothing stores, supermarkets, taxis or rideshare owner-operators, speech therapists who conduct home visits, and writers who rent desks in shared workspaces. The order does not apply to covered entities or individuals who are already subject to another Order from the Department Commissioner, Board of Health, mayor, or a state or federal entity that requires them to maintain or provide proof of complete immunization. It does not apply to individuals who have been granted requests for reasonable accommodations.

Covered entities or individuals who are subject to federal requirements that are not currently in effect due to a court order must comply with this order.

Do I need to keep records of proof of vaccination for all workers?

It will be easier and more efficient to keep a record of each worker’s proof of vaccination. You can do this by: 1) making a copy or taking a photograph of your proof of vaccination or 2) creating your own paper or electronic record that includes the following information for each worker: name, vaccination status, date of proof of second dose for workers who have only presented proof of one.

If you are hiring a contract worker, you do not need to keep a record of the

vaccination status. Instead, you can request that the contractor’s employer confirm that the contractor is vaccinated and must keep a record of both your request and confirmation.

Do I need to keep reasonable accommodation records?

Yes. If any of your workers are not vaccinated because you approved a reasonable accommodation for them based on their religion or medical condition, you will need to have a record of when the reasonable accommodation was granted, the basis for doing so, and any supporting documents that the worker provided for reasonable accommodations.

What if a worker says religion or medical conditions prevent the COVID vaccine?

Workers who have a sincere religious belief (not a social or political belief) or a medical condition that prevents them from being vaccinated can request a reasonable accommodation. They must apply by December 27th and that begins the reasonable accommodation process. Employers can allow workers to continue to enter the workplace while their exemption requests are pending.

However, city agencies may review a covered entity’s exemption process and records to ensure that the entity is handling requests in a timely and appropriate manner.

Here you will find guidance on how to handle requests for reasonable accommodations, as well as a checklist that employers can use to process requests for reasonable accommodations. If an employer chooses to follow this checklist and maintains the file, that shows that the request was handled properly.

If workers present proof of a single dose of a two-dose vaccine, do I have to make sure they receive the second dose?

The requirement for December 27 is proof of ONE DOSE. Workers need to get their second dose within 45 days. If they don’t have proof of a second dose within that time period, you should exclude them from the workplace until they can show proof of vaccination for their second dose.

Can unvaccinated workers enter the workplace for any reason?

Yes. Workers can enter for a quick and limited purpose, even if they have not shown the required proof of vaccination. Some examples of quick and limited purpose include using the bathroom, making a delivery, or clocking in and receiving an assignment before leaving to begin the assignment alone.

Are there other requirements?

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) has created an attestation sign that you must complete and post in a conspicuous place at your business by December 27th. The certification sign states that you are complying with the order. This official attestation sign should be posted even if previously your own signage about the vaccination status of employees.

If you previously posted a notice under the “Key to NYC” requirements for restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues, you don’t need to post the DOHMH attestation sign.

What if I checked the vaccination status of my workers before this order was issued?

That’s all you need! You are all set if you have the records required by the order, and have posted the DOHMH attestation sign in a conspicuous place.

What if my business has multiple locations, like a chain of restaurants?

Each individual business location is covered by the order and must post the official DOHMH attestation sign in a conspicuous place stating that the business is in compliance with the order. A business with multiple locations may store employee immunization records in a central location, as well as lodging records, if any, rather than having such records available at each location.

Each business location should have contact information available to offer to city inspectors to put them in touch with the business representative who is centrally storing such records for the company.

People can also show copies of their identification document, including a photo on their phone or by using an app like NYC Covid Safe that allows them to show a copy of the document.

What proof is enough?

Sufficient evidence can be shown by showing a photo or a printed copy of the CDC Vaccine Card, NYC COVID Safe App, New York State Excelsior Pass, CLEAR Digital Immunization Card, CLEAR Health Pass, or the official vaccine record. A photo or printout of an official vaccination record of a vaccine administered outside of the US is also acceptable for AstraZeneca / SK Bioscience, Serum Institute of India / COVISHIELD, and Vaxzevria, Sinopharm, or Sinovac vaccines.

What happens if a worker refuses?

If a worker is in the workplace for more than a quick and limited purpose and has not requested a reasonable accommodation, then they should not be allowed into the workplace.

Do I need to fire or take disciplinary action for non-compliance?

No. As long as you keep the worker out of the workplace, it is your decision whether to penalize or fire the worker or whether the worker can contribute to your business while working remotely.

Are there penalties for commercial non-compliance?

The city’s goal is to educate and work with businesses to help them achieve

compliance, with a preference to ensure compliance and avoid fines and

sanctions. But, if a company refuses to comply, it is subject to a fine of $ 1,000 and increasing fines thereafter if the violations persist.

Who can I call if I have questions about inspections?

Call the Small Business Services Hotline at 888-SBS-4-NYC.