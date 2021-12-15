Octavio Ocaña, his mother celebrated birthday without him

Octavio Ocaña and the important family celebration to which he did not arrive | Instagram

Octavio Ocaña did not make it to one of the most important family appointments, the birthday of his mother, Ana Lucía Ocaña, for whom the presence of her son, the spoiled and the youngest, was more than important.

The actor who played Benito Rivers in the Televisa Vecinos series lost his life more than a month and a half ago, leaving a huge void in the entertainment world and in the Pérez Ocaña family and friends.

Bertha, the sister of Octavio Ocana, shared on social networks how special was last December 13 for the whole family because Mrs. Ana Lucía Ocaña reached 51 years of age; however, one of the hugs and one of the most important, that of the 22-year-old actor, was missing.

Bertha Ocaña shared a heartfelt message for her mother on her official Instagram account, in which she indicated that she did not know what words to address, as it would be “Happy birthday”; however, his happiness was greatly damaged, referring to the loss of Octavio Ocaña.

Mamita I don’t even know what to tell you why it is normally “Happy Birthday” but your happiness was quite damaged For your son this day was the most important and special but for those of us who remain it is still my queen, the young woman wrote.

Octavio Ocaña and the important family celebration to which he did not arrive. Photo: Instagram.



The sister of the Televisa actor said that the day was very special for Tavito and he celebrated it in a big way, accompanied with the heartfelt message an emotional photograph in which Ocaña appears hugging his mother.

Bertha Ocaña expressed the enormous love she feels for her mother and that despite the fact that someone more than important is missing, there are still two people who need her as a mother and for whom she must stand.

I love you and I celebrate and I bless your life, I know perfectly well that you feel no one feels it and I know that your best gift has already left us but you still have 2 little people to continue fighting and making you win although we were never the spoiled ha ha that was very Obvious but hey it was inevitable for being the smallest he was the darling of all ❤️.

The young woman added to her mother that safe from heaven Octavio Ocana She would be celebrating, happy for another year from her mother and sending her a hug as strong as the one she gave in 2020, in which Ana Lucía reached 50 years of age.