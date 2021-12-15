OFFICIAL: Diego Valdés is a new America player

Editorial Mediotiempo

The America club made his first reinforcement official to the Closing 2022, Y Diego Valdés is now an element azulcrema. The directive of the Eagles announced on social networks to the Chilean, after this same Wednesday, Santos Laguna announced his departure from the institution.

“America and now Welcome Diego Valdés to # ElMásGrande!”, Announced the Azulcrema club on their social networks, thus revealing their new reinforcement, while sharing a couple of photographs of the player, one of them already with his new shirt and another where they can be seen signing his new contract.

Valdes will dress your third shirt in Mexico after arriving in Morelia in 2016, from the bold Italian; with Michoacanos he did a good job since 2019, where he even helped them reach a Final in the Clausura 2021, although he did not manage to crown his performance, because they fell to Cruz Azul.

The soccer player is selected from Chile and is 27 years old, and arrives at the Santiago Solari box as the reinforcement with the most name, This for a year that the Argentine took the reins of the capital and where they have not been able to reach a Final.

How long did Diego Valdés sign with America?

The Chilean offensive signed a link with azulcremas for the next three years, this after passing the rigorous medical examinations and the agreement reached by both America What Saints. Valdés has an important challenge with Eagles since the reflectors will be on your person.