OJ Simpson “is a completely free man” after ending his parole regime

Drafting

BBC News World

5 hours

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Simpson during his 2008 trial when he was convicted by a Las Vegas jury of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Orenthal James (OJ) Simpson, the former American Football League (NFL) star and actor was exonerated early from his parole in Nevada (USA) and is now a completely free man.

Simpson’s probation was scheduled to end on February 9, but the Nevada Board of Parole awarded him credit for good behavior.

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now“Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s Las Vegas attorney, told reporters.

LaVergne declined to discuss Simpson’s future plans or to say whether he will remain in Nevada.

The former sports star and actor has been living in a private neighborhood in Las Vegas since he was released from prison on parole in 2017 after serving nine years in prison.

Simpson was convicted in 2008 by a jury in Las Vegas of armed robbery and kidnapping.

In 2007 he led five other men, two of them armed, in the raid on a hotel casino in Las Vegas. The group forcibly kept two people who were trading sports collectibles in a room.

The former star insisted those items were personal mementos and belonged to her.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, In 2017 Simpson was released from prison on probation.

In 1994, Simpson was arrested after a spectacular police chase, accused of having killed his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and Ronald Goldman, a friend of her.

MMore than 90 million people in the United States they were able to see live on television how the police were chasing Simpson’s car down an interstate in Los Angeles.

The main television networks interrupted their programming to broadcast the images of the escape that was being recorded from several helicopters.

Simpson, who always maintained that he was innocent, was absolvedor that same year of murder charges, in a trial that was covered by more than 2,000 journalists from around the world.

Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman were murdered in June 1994, while the two 9 and 6-year-old sons of Brown and Simpson, who had divorced in 1992, slept inside the house.