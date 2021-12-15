OJ Simpson “is a completely free man” after ending his parole regime

Simpson during his 2008 trial when he was convicted by a Las Vegas jury of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Orenthal James (OJ) Simpson, the former American Football League (NFL) star and actor was exonerated early from his parole in Nevada (USA) and is now a completely free man.

Simpson’s probation was scheduled to end on February 9, but the Nevada Board of Parole awarded him credit for good behavior.

Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now“Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s Las Vegas attorney, told reporters.

LaVergne declined to discuss Simpson’s future plans or to say whether he will remain in Nevada.

