One of the keys to how exercise protects against aging has been identified

One of the main reasons for the increase in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes with age is the development of insulin resistance

The aging of the world population and the reduction in physical activity may be related to an increased incidence of type 2 diabetes. A team of scientists has identified researchers from the University of Monash (Australia) in a study an enzyme that is key for exercise to improve our health. Thus, the experiments have been developed in mice and the results have been published in the journal Science Advances.

Insulin resistance

The proportion of people over 60 years of age worldwide will double in the next three decades and the incidence of type 2 diabetes increases precisely with age, recalls a note from the university. Therefore, the aging of the population will also lead to an increase in the incidence of the disease worldwide.

One of the main reasons for increased prevalence of type 2 diabetes with age is the development of insulin resistance, or the body’s inability to respond to it, which is usually caused by reduced physical activity as we age.

However, the precise mechanisms by which physical inactivity facilitates the development of insulin resistance remains a mystery. But now it has been discovered how physical activity improves insulin responsiveness and, in turn, supports metabolic health.

“And more importantly, the discovered enzyme, key to this mechanism, may be subject to drugs that protect against the consequences of aging, like muscle wasting and diabetes“, sums up the center.

The NOX4 enzyme, the key

The team, led by Tony Tiganis, reveals that the reduction in the generation of molecules called reactive oxygen species (ROS) in skeletal muscle during aging is key to the development of insulin resistance. According to Tiganis, the skeletal muscle constantly produces ROS and this increases during exercise.

Thus, in mice, scientists discovered that NOX4 enzyme increases in skeletal muscle after exercise and that this leads to an increase in ROS.

This elicits adaptive responses that protect mice from developing insulin resistance, which otherwise occurs with aging or diet-induced obesity.

“In this study we have shown, in animal models, that the abundance of NOX4 in skeletal muscle decreases with aging and that this leads to a reduction in insulin sensitivity “, summarizes Tiganis. Therefore, he adds,” triggering the activation of the adaptation mechanisms orchestrated by NOX4 with drugs could improve key aspects of aging“.

“One of these compounds is found naturally, for example, in cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli or cauliflower, although the amount needed for anti-aging effects could be higher than many would be willing to consume.”