Ortega again attacks Leonardo Torres businesses and closes more NGOs

The Daniel Ortega regime once again attacked the businesses of Sandinista Leonardo Torres and ordered the removal of legal status from several non-profit organizations, including the Nicaraguan Chamber of the Small and Medium Tourism Industry Association (Cantur) and the Consultants Association. for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (Acodep), both linked to Torres.

He also ordered the removal of legal status from seven other non-profit associations, including the Council of Private Universities, chaired by the opposition Adán Bermúdez, a member of the canceled political party Ciudadanos por la Libertad (CxL).

The order has already been approved in the National Assembly, with 84 votes in favor, zero against, 3 abstentions, 4 present.

Specifically, these are the nine organizations:

Las Colinas Country Club;

INCAE Graduate Association of Nicaragua AGI Nicaragua;

Association of Consultants for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises – Acodep;

Association of Economists of Nicaragua;

Nicaraguan Chamber Association of the Small and Medium Tourism Industry – Cantur;

Veritas Humanas Foundation – Veritas Foundation;

Fundación Hispanoamericana – Hispan;

Tourism Foundation – Futurism.

The Decree for the cancellation of legal personalities was presented this Tuesday in the National Assembly, with urgent processing and dispensation of procedure.

With the approval of these new cancellations, there would be 60 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) canceled since 2018. Yesterday, Monday, December 13, three were canceled.

This Monday the regime ordered the removal of legal status from the Asociación Universidad Hispanoamericana (Uhispam), which reported yesterday that it would continue to operate although it did not explain how. It also took permission from the Nicaraguan Council of Small and Medium Enterprises, both administered by Leonardo Torres.

The Association of Consultants for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (Acodep) is a microfinance company that is linked to Torres’ wife.

The dictatorship used the same arguments for the closure of Uhispam and Conimipyme. That they have not presented their financial statements, that they have not detailed the income of donations, that their boards of directors are headless, among others.

According to the Ortega regime, the breaches of both entities have hampered the work of control and surveillance of the Department of Registration and Control of Associations of the Ministry of the Interior, which is why the director of this department, Franya Urey Blandón.