Óscar Casas shows off abs on his trip to New York

The actor Óscar Casas has taken his abs for a walk in an image taken in a boxing ring in New York.

25 exercises for your abs and core training. Goal six pack!

Abs: the 10-minute workout to define your six pack

It is always a good time to take a picture wearing ABSEven if it’s in a boxing ring on the other side of the pond. And if not that they tell Oscar Casas what has shared on your Instagram profile a selection of images you have taken during your trip to New York and one of them – the first, in fact – is a selfie in front of a mirror showing off a steel six pack.

The actor is in better physical shape and this image shows it. His abs have little or nothing to envy those of his brother Mario, another sports madman, who told us some time ago in an interview that there is a certain healthy bite between the two of them to see who is better physically. But Óscar not only can boast of abs, because the 23-year-old’s arms and shoulders are not bad either, as we see in this image thanks to the black tank top that he wears. We have recently seen him wear them also in the Netflix series ‘Jaguar’, as well as in the movie ‘Xtremo’, also on the platform.

Óscar is on everyone’s lips again with this image after a week ago his Rocky Balboa hairstyle woke up a barrage of comments on Instagram. Now it has been his six pack that has encouraged his followers (and friends) to fill the social network with comments complimenting the actor.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io