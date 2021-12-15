“Parasite” star Park So Dam suffers from thyroid cancer

Parasite: When Class Struggle Enters Home 4:25

(CNN) –– South Korean actress Park So Dam, who rose to fame at home and abroad for her role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer.

Park, 30, was diagnosed during a routine medical checkup and underwent surgery. This was reported by his agency, ArtistCompany, in a statement sent to CNN on Monday.

Papillary thyroid cancer is the most common of thyroid cancers, according to Britain’s National Health Service (NHS).

It usually affects people under 40, especially women, the agency explains. And he adds that it tends to be easier to treat than other types of thyroid cancer.

“About 9 out of 10 people are alive 5 years after a thyroid cancer diagnosis,” the NHS states on its website. “Many of them heal and will have a normal lifespan,” he adds.

Park So Dam’s cancer diagnosis disrupted plans to promote her next movie, Special Delivery. Which has left her “very disappointed,” according to the ArtistCompany statement.

“The company would like to once again thank everyone for showing their support for ‘Special Delivery‘and actress Park So Dam, as well as the actors and the’ Special Delivery ‘crew who got through this difficult time together, “the agency said.

“Actress Park So Dam will focus on her recovery so that she can see them all healthy in the future. And the ArtistCompany will also do everything possible to help the actress regain her health,” the statement added.

Park participated in several South Korean movies and television series, including The Priests (2015) and The Silenced (2015). However, his most prominent performance was in the worldwide hit Parasite during 2019.

The film, directed by Bong Joon Ho, became the first non-English and South Korean language production to win the Oscar for Best Picture in February 2020.

Park plays Kim Ki Jung, a young woman from a poor family who pretends to be an art therapist to get a job teaching the children of a wealthy family.