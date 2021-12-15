Park So Dam, with thyroid cancer: what is the health status of the Parasite actress | South Korea | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

South Korean actress Park so dam, who rose to fame at home and abroad thanks to the movie “Parasite”, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. This was reported by the agency that represents her, Artist Company, through a statement, where it was also revealed that the 30-year-old interpreter had undergone an operation.

MORE INFORMATION: Park So Dam, star of the movie “Parasite”, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer

In 2019, Park So Dam participated in the film “Parasite” (“Parasites”) by Bong Joon-ho achieving great international recognition. The film became a success, garnering numerous awards, including the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Oscar for best film, as well as the award for best cast from the Screen Actors Guild of America.

Park So Dam also got a nomination in the South Korean Blue Dragon for Best Supporting Actress, an award that would eventually go to her fellow cast member Lee Jung-eun. The actress has continued to add new projects to her career, however, everything stopped when she found out that she has thyroid cancer in a routine check-up. What is your current state of health? Here we tell you.

MORE INFORMATION: “Memories of Youth,” Park So Dam and Sa Hye Joon’s Korean Series on Netflix

Park So Dam, actress of “Parasite”, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer (Photo: LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

WHAT IS THE HEALTH OF PARK SO DAM, THE “PARASITE” ACTRESS DIAGNOSED WITH THYROID CANCER?

Through a statement, the Artist Company agency reported that South Korean actress Park So Dam was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The health of the artist, who was part of the film “Parasite”, has worried his followers and his colleagues in the world of cinema.

Park, 30, had a mass discovered during a routine medical checkup and underwent surgery to curb the disease, his agency ArtistCompany reported in a statement sent to CNN on Monday, December 13.

The young South Korean’s cancer diagnosis has disrupted plans to promote her next film, “Special Delivery.” This left her “very disappointed,” according to the statement from her agency.

“The company would like to once again thank all the people for showing their support for ‘Special Delivery’ and actress Park So Dam, as well as the actors and the ‘Special Delivery’ crew who got through this difficult time together.” read in the ArtistCompan statement.

“Actress Park So Dam will focus on her recovery so that she can see all of them healthy in the future, and ArtistCompany will also do everything possible to help the actress regain her health,” she added.

According to the National Health Service (NHS) of Great Britain, papillary thyroid cancer is the most common of the thyroid cancers. It usually affects people under 40, especially women, the agency explains.

Additionally, the NHS explains that papillary thyroid cancer tends to be easier to treat than other types of thyroid cancer. “About 9 out of 10 people are alive 5 years after a thyroid cancer diagnosis,” reads its website. “Many of them heal and will have a normal lifespan,” he adds.

As it is remembered, Park So Dam participated in the film “Parasite” (“Parasites”) by Bong Joon-ho. In the film, the actress played Kim Ki Jung, a young woman from a poor family who pretends to be an art therapist to get a job with a wealthy family.

Park So Dam is known as a prolific artist in independent film titles. He participated in several films and television series in South Korea such as “The Priests” (2015) and “The Silenced” (2015), but his rise to fame occurred when he was part of the film “Parasite”.