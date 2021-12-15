Pedro Caixinha, The Century of Torreón

During the event of his official presentation as technical director of Santos Laguna, Pedro Caixinha unleashed the reactions of the attendees in the TSM press room and of those who followed the live broadcast on social networks after mentioning the unfinished work of the Metrobús.

When asked how he viewed the city of Torreón on his return, the Portuguese coach admitted that it looks different, however, “you still don’t have the Metrobús.”

“Yes, but they still do not have the Metrobús, I already passed it to the side but it is still closed. There are some changes, Rafa already took us there to dinner on Saturday there in the Center, I think that when we left (in his previous address of the Warriors ) The Center was already opening a little more, today we find it a little more in the Spanish style, with a closed area there with restaurants and bars, and yes, we want to enjoy because football is for us twenty-four times seven, plus the time of the family ”, he said about the most emblematic and transcendent mobility project that has not been completed for five years.

Caixinha also gave a message to the fans on his return to command of the Warriors.

“We are going to try from every game to game, we want to think about what is coming, follow that gap in the trophy room, step by step we will seek that happiness and celebrate together.”