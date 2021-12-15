Pedro Fernández appears singing with his grandson and sparks controversy

The mexican singer Pedro Fernández debuted as a grandfather in 2014 with the birth of his grandson Martin, product of the relationship between his daughter Osmara Cuevas and Christopher Dubois.

Seven years later the interpreter has shared with the whole world the talent that the little one inherited who appears singing a Christmas song with him.

“I hope you like it as much as we do ♥ ️ Pedro Fernández and Martín Valentino wish you very happy holidays ♥ ️🎄🎉💫🙏🏼 #FelizNavidadMiAmor ♥ ️”, the artist wrote along with a short fragment of the video on his Instagram account.

And even though in Fernández’s social networks praise and displays of affection They have not been waiting, in other parts of the network negative comments have gained relevance, as some reproach the singer for having taken the child away from his biological father.

Here are some remarks about the way of proceeding of Pedro Fernández with his ex-son:

“Mmmm, good that he celebrates, hopefully the child will also celebrate with his father.”

“What they are doing with the father of this child is very bad. I feel that Pedro was finally able to have a boy in one way or another and that is why they don’t let his father come near. Pedro and his wife too toxic !!! ”.

“Reprovable, now to exploit the grandson! Forces they want to cover the Sun with a finger. He is not his son, a father has been denied living with his son. Toxic family ”.

Since the birth of Martín, Christopher Dubois accused the singer and his wife of manipulating their daughter Osmara into abandoning him and forbidding him to meet the newborn.

Pedro Fernández with grandson and former son-in-law / Mexico Agency

After several months of lawsuit, the American indicated in 2016 that things were getting more and more complicated and that the singer wanted to take away his legal rights over the minor in order to raise him as his own child.

In 2019, Christopher became a father for the second time, this time with his second wife, Tania Rivera. And although he said he was happy for the arrival of his daughter, he confessed to living with the sadness of not knowing his first-born, and especially that the little girl did not live with her brother.

“Yes, for me it is very sad not to be able to meet him or live with himBut I do not lose faith that sooner or later he will find out who his father is and why I have not been by his side. I am sending her this photo through you so that she knows her and knows that she has a sister, ”Dubois told a publication more than two years ago.

Pedro Fernández with grandson / Mexico Agency

