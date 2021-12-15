Pepe Aguilar was present with the family of Vicente Fernández and ended the war between dynasties

Yesterday Vicente Fernandez He lost his life at age 81 after suffering a severe fall in August that led him to be admitted to intensive care from that moment until the day he left this world. Despite the fact that a few weeks ago his health had evolved a complication in the last days in his respiratory tract that caused him to lose his life.

Undoubtedly, Latin music was in mourning and several singers from the continent took the opportunity to greet the Fernandez dynasty. One of them was Pepe Aguilar that despite the various rumors of fights between both families, this was put aside and he had a great gesture with the family of the historic Mexican artist.

In your official account Instagram, Pepe Aguilar shared a photo of Vicente Fernandez along with an emotional message that reads the following: “A great among the greats. Now his memory and his work have become eternal !! #ThanksPorTandoDonVicente # ElMariachiEstáDeMuto # LaMúsicaRancheraEstáDeMuto”.

Let us remember that, on the other hand, for a long time there was talk of a great rivalry between these two great Mexican families. The reasons came to light in the voice of one of the children of the protagonists. Is that Pepe Aguilar He recounted on one occasion that in his father’s presentations the suits he wore were of brilliant quality. But when Vincent he found out about it he stole from the tailor to copy his models and this sparked the fight.

These statements were provided by the singer of the song “Afraid” to channel 44 of a certain country. The truth is that both the Aguilar dynasty and like the Fernandez dynasty are two of the most representative families of regional music from Mexico. This means that they have millions of followers in all parts of the continent.